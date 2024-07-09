Britney Spears Swears Off Dating After Breakup With Former Housekeeper Paul Soliz

Britney Spears has declared she is done with dating following her recent breakup with former housekeeper Paul Soliz.

On Sunday evening (July 7), the pop star took to Instagram to announce she is “single as fuck!” and vowed never to be with another man again, according to Page Six.

In her initial post, Spears wrote: “I will never be with another man as long as I live,” but later updated the caption to credit the original source of the quote: “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.”

Spears also addressed Soliz’s suspicious behavior with the paparazzi in her Instagram Stories. She accused him of intentionally seeking to have her photographed while driving her.

Spears shared an image of herself hiding her face in the passenger seat and alleged that Soliz was driving at 90 mph in a neighborhood with one paparazzo following them.

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me?” Spears questioned. “Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed. Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat?”

Spears and Soliz started dating last September while she was finalizing her divorce from her third husband, Sam Asghari.

Concerns about Soliz’s behavior had arisen, including an incident at the West Hollywood hotel Chateau Marmont, where first responders were called during an alleged altercation. Spears later claimed the fight was “fake” and that paramedics had come to the scene “illegally”.