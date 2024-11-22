 Can USMNT Win the CONCACAF Nations League?

The United States Men’s National Team is returning to the Concacaf Nations League semi-finals after defeating Jamaica 4-2 Monday night in St. Louis.

Panama, Canada, and Mexico are poised to challenge the three-time defending Nations League champions for the opportunity to possess a trophy that the United States has exclusively held.

Mauricio Pochettino’s short time in the US dugout has been positive thus far, but can the new head coach lead this nation to keep its Nations League dominance intact?

CONCACAF Nations League Semifinals Are Set

The Concacaf Nations League Finals will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The semifinals are scheduled for March 20th, and the final and third-place match is scheduled for March 23rd. After the quarterfinal matches were completed, Concacaf announced the tournament schedule.

The four teams were ordered according to the quarterfinal outcomes, utilising points and goal differential to establish the seeds. The conclusive rankings subsequent to the completion of the quarterfinal matches were as follows:

Seed Points Goal Differential Canada 6 +4 USA 6 +3 Panama 4 +1 Mexico 3 +2

Consequently, the USMNT, as the second seed, will face the third seed, Panama, in the first semifinal of the evening on March 20th. Subsequent to that match, top-seeded Canada will compete against fourth-seeded Mexico. The victors progress to the Concacaf Nations League Final on March 23rd, whereas the defeated will compete against one another in the Third-Place match on the same day.

USMNT looking to repeat history

The Concacaf Nations League has had three editions, all of which have been won by the USMNT. They secured the title in 2024, 2023, and 2021. They aspire to replicate the experience; however, they must first confront a Panama team they encountered last month during a friendly match in Austin. There, the USMNT triumphed, whereas Panama won in the previous two games they faced each other—the 2023 Gold Cup and the 2024 Copa América.

The USMNT aims to continue its winning momentum against Los Canaleros and progress to the final, where it will have an opportunity to retain the trophy. Based on public opinion, they’ve drawn the “easiest” team to achieve this against.

A Blessing in Disguise: No.2 Seed

Future betting odds for the CONCACAF semi-final matchups have yet to be released (Find sports betting promotions here). Still, based on the seeding and schedule, the USMNT could very well be favoured by the top sportsbooks to retain its title as defending champions.

Canada and the United States each won both of their group-stage matches, resulting in both teams accumulating six points and being tied. However, Canada secured the first seed due to a superior goal difference after their 4-0 aggregate triumph over Suriname.

When the USMNT led Jamaica 4-1 in the second leg (5-1 on aggregate), it appeared that they would secure the No. 1 seed. However, the U.S. was surpassed by Canada in the 68th minute by Demarai Gray’s goal against the U.S.

Gray’s efforts stunted his opponents from snatching the #1 seed but ultimately assisted the U.S. in evading a matchup against Mexico in the semifinal – El Tri secured fourth place in the seeding after their first defeat against Honduras.

Although Canada secured the anticipated No. 1 seed, they ultimately faced the team they least preferred, Mexico, and we expect the sportsbook betting odds on the tournament’s anticipated winner to reflect this.

The Importance of the Nations League for USMNT

Mauricio Pochettino‘s initial four matches as head coach of the United States men’s national team were significant for many reasons. Establishing the tone in the Panama match was crucial. The insights gained in Mexico will be more critical, and back-to-back wins over Jamaica proved they can hang on the road and replicate the success at home. However, those meetings served as a foundational element and a prelude before the commencement of serious games with much at stake.

With USMNT prevailing against Jamaica, they‘re set to compete in two further significant matches in the spring, starting with a semifinal and concluding with either a final or a third-place game. Considering the forthcoming schedule, such matches are essential. Beyond the Gold Cup, the Nations League is the sole remaining competition of significance for the USMNT, highlighting the extent of the wasted opportunity presented by this past summer’s Copa America.

Can the USA win the CONCACAF Nations League? They certainly can, but the bigger picture isn’t the arrival of another trophy; it’s having the opportunity to test formations, tactics, and squad line-ups on a big stage ahead of the biggest stage of them all, the 2026 World Cup.

All eyes on the World Cup

All eyes are on the 2026 World Cup, and understandably so, but for the USMNT to get there in the right manner, this squad has to win games like these. Commencing with 2025’s semi-final versus Panama, the U.S. must demonstrate its ability to defeat other competent teams; otherwise, future opportunities to achieve this will become increasingly few.

Returning to the final transcends mere trophy acquisition; it pertains to significant competition and a readiness to face the world’s best.

A captivating Nations League final between the USMNT and either Mexico or Canada might ensue; however, assumptions should be avoided. The USMNT has secured victory in all three iterations of this event so far and will pursue a fourth consecutive win in 2025 in California.

Maximising the value of these matches is essential, as competitive fixtures with significant stakes are few without undergoing the conventional World Cup qualification process. Numerous scenarios may be replicated in training and friendly matches. Still, the pressure of a trophy at stake is unparalleled in determining readiness for advancement and, in turn, the ultimate preparation for the World Cup.