Former NBA star Carlos Boozer has an estimated net worth of $50 million. The two-time NBA All-Star built his fortune through a highly successful professional basketball career, lucrative endorsement deals, and investments made during and after his playing days.

Over his NBA career, Boozer earned more than $146 million in salary alone, making him one of the highest-paid power forwards of his era. He also represented the United States on the international stage, winning both Olympic gold and bronze medals.

Carlos Boozer Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth November 20, 1981 Place of Birth Aschaffenburg, Germany

NBA Career Earnings

Throughout his NBA career, Boozer earned approximately $146 million in salary. In addition to his playing contracts, he reportedly generated another $10 million to $20 million through endorsement partnerships and sponsorship agreements.

His financial success was fueled by consistent production on the court, where he became known as one of the league’s most reliable scoring and rebounding forwards.

Early Life

Carlos Austin Boozer Jr. was born on November 20, 1981, at a U.S. military base in Aschaffenburg, Germany, where his father was stationed.

Raised in Juneau, Alaska, Boozer emerged as one of the state’s most accomplished basketball players. At Juneau-Douglas High School, he led his team to back-to-back state championships and established himself as a top college prospect.

Duke University Success

Boozer attended Duke University and played under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.

His college career peaked during the 2000–01 season when he helped Duke capture the NCAA national championship. He formed a dominant core alongside future NBA players and became one of the Blue Devils’ most productive frontcourt players.

Although he left school early for the NBA Draft, Boozer eventually completed his degree and officially graduated from Duke in 2020.

NBA Career

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers selected Boozer with the 35th overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft.

After a solid rookie season, he significantly improved during the 2003–04 campaign, averaging 15.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game while playing alongside rookie superstar LeBron James.

Utah Jazz Years

In 2004, Boozer signed a six-year contract worth approximately $70 million with the Utah Jazz.

His time in Utah marked the most productive stretch of his career. He became a two-time NBA All-Star and helped lead the Jazz to multiple playoff appearances.

During the 2006–07 postseason, Boozer averaged 23.5 points and 12.2 rebounds per game while guiding Utah to the Western Conference Finals.

His combination of interior scoring, rebounding, and physical play made him one of the NBA’s top power forwards during the late 2000s.

Chicago Bulls

Boozer joined the Chicago Bulls in 2010 after signing a major free-agent contract.

Although injuries limited portions of his tenure, he remained a productive contributor and helped the Bulls become one of the Eastern Conference’s strongest teams.

During his years in Chicago, Boozer consistently averaged double-digit scoring and rebounding while playing alongside MVP guard Derrick Rose.

Los Angeles Lakers and China

Following his departure from Chicago, Boozer spent the 2014–15 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He later continued his career internationally with the Guangdong Southern Tigers in China before announcing his retirement in 2017.

Olympic Career

Boozer also enjoyed success with Team USA.

His international achievements include:

Gold medal at the 2001 FIBA Under-21 World Championship

Bronze medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics

Gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics

The 2008 Olympic team, often called the “Redeem Team,” restored Team USA’s dominance in international basketball.

Personal Life

Boozer married Cindy “CeCe” Blackwell in 2003. The couple had three children, including twin sons Cameron and Cayden, before divorcing in 2015.

He later married Aneshka Smith in 2017. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2021.

Carlos Boozer’s Famous Prince Mansion Story

One of the most unusual stories connected to Boozer’s wealth involves music icon Prince.

In 2005, shortly after signing a lucrative contract with the Utah Jazz, Boozer purchased an 18,000-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, for $8.6 million.

The property featured:

10 bedrooms

13 bathrooms

A ballroom

Two-story gym

Wine cellar

Solarium

Rooftop tennis court

Because he was spending most of his time in Utah, Boozer decided to rent the mansion. Prince agreed to lease it for approximately $95,000 per month.

While living there, Prince transformed the estate into a promotional headquarters for his album 3121. The musician reportedly painted symbols on the exterior, converted the gym into a nightclub, installed custom décor, and redesigned multiple rooms.

When Boozer returned to inspect the property, he was shocked by the dramatic changes. After concerns arose about restoring the mansion, Prince personally contacted Boozer and reportedly provided a substantial financial guarantee to ensure the house would be returned to its original condition.

When the lease ended, Prince’s team restored the property, leaving Boozer satisfied with the outcome. The story has since become one of the most famous celebrity real-estate anecdotes in sports and entertainment.

Also Read: Adam Silver Net Worth