Cecilia Suárez Siblings: A Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

María Cecilia Suárez de Garay, known professionally as Cecilia Suárez, is a renowned Mexican actress, producer, and activist born on November 22, 1971, in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

She has built a distinguished career spanning film, television, and theater across Mexico, the United States, and Spain, earning acclaim for her versatile portrayals of complex, multifaceted women.

Beyond her on-screen work, Suárez is a passionate advocate for human rights, particularly in the fight against femicide and violence against women, serving as a United Nations Global Advocate for the Spotlight Initiative since 2020.

Her dual Mexican-Spanish nationality, inherited through her grandfather from Asturias, Spain, reflects her rich cultural heritage.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Cecilia grew up in a close-knit family as the youngest of four daughters.

Her older sister, María Fernanda “Mafer” Suárez, is a prominent director and producer whose influence was pivotal in steering Cecilia toward acting.

It was Mafer’s passion for theater that inspired Cecilia to pivot from her initial plans to study law during her time in the United States.

Details on the other two sisters remain more private as they live a private life compared to their famous sister.

Career

Suárez’s journey into acting began unexpectedly in 1991 when she moved to the United States to attend Illinois State University, initially intending to pursue law but ultimately immersing herself in theater under her sister Mafer’s encouragement.

Graduating as valedictorian in 1995, she received the Jean Scharfenberg Scholarship and the Steppenwolf Theatre Acting Fellowship Award, marking her professional debut at Chicago’s prestigious Steppenwolf Theatre in productions like “The Crucible” and “Everyman.”

Returning to Mexico in the late 1990s, she made her film breakthrough in 1999 with the romantic comedy “Sexo, Pudor y Lágrimas,” which became a box-office hit and launched her into a prolific career with over 60 film and TV roles.

Suárez’s filmography showcases her range across genres, from the Hollywood comedy “Spanglish” opposite Adam Sandler in 2004 to critically acclaimed Mexican indies like “Párpados Azules” (2007) and “Cinco Días sin Nora” (2008).

In television, she gained international stardom with HBO Latin America’s “Capadocia” (2008-2012), where her portrayal of the transgender inmate La Bambi broke barriers, followed by her iconic role as the eccentric Paulina de la Mora in Netflix’s “The House of Flowers” (2018-2020), a satirical dramedy that blended dark humor with social commentary.

Recent projects include the ABC family saga “Promised Land” (2022), the thriller series “Someone Has to Die” (2020), and the 2025 Netflix limited series “The Gardener,” where she plays the mother of a hitman.

Throughout her over three-decade career, Suárez has balanced commercial successes with artistic risks, often collaborating with director Manolo Caro on projects like “Tales of an Immoral Couple” (2003) and “Perfect Strangers” (2017), while maintaining strong ties to Chicago’s Teatro Vista ensemble.

Accolades

Suárez made history as the first Spanish-speaking actress nominated for an International Emmy Award in 2009 for her role in “Capadocia,” a milestone that highlighted her ability to portray marginalized characters with depth and authenticity.

In Mexico, she received two Ariel Award nominations—Mexico’s equivalent to the Oscars—for Best Actress in “Párpados Azules” (2008) and Best Supporting Actress in another project, cementing her as a force in national cinema.

Her television work earned her consecutive Platino Awards for Best Actress for “The House of Flowers” in 2019 and 2020, the Ibero-American equivalent of the Emmys, where she also co-hosted the 2019 ceremony.

Film festival honors include Best Actress wins at the Guadalajara International Film Festival for “Tercera Llamada” (2013) and the Lleida Latin-American Film Festival, as well as a Grand Jury Prize at the Miami International Film Festival.

Suárez has twice been nominated for Mexican MTV Movie Awards in 2004 and 2005 for “Sin Ton ni Sonia” and “Puños Rosas.”

In theater, she garnered the National Critics Award for Best Comedy Actress for “Popcorn” and a lifetime achievement award from the Mexican National Theatre in 2018 during her lead performance in “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”

Suárez’s broader impact is honored through three lifetime achievement awards: the Premio Cuervo Tradicional in 2018, making her the first woman to receive Mexico’s top film and TV honor; the Bazaar Actitud 43/Actitud Expresiva in Spain that same year; and recognition at the Morelia International Film Festival in 2012 alongside Gael García Bernal.