Changing Your MTN Tariff Plan: A Simple Guide

Staying connected and making the most out of your mobile network involves selecting the right tariff plan that aligns with your communication needs and preferences.

If you’re an MTN subscriber and are considering changing your tariff plan, we’ve got you covered with a straightforward guide on how to make this transition seamlessly.

Step 1: Check Eligibility

Before making any changes to your tariff plan, it’s essential to ascertain if you are eligible for a plan change. Different MTN tariff plans have varying eligibility criteria, so it’s advisable to verify this aspect first.

Step 2: Review Available Plans

MTN offers a range of tariff plans designed to cater to diverse user preferences. These plans come with distinct benefits, call rates, data offers, and other features. Take some time to review the available tariff plans and select the one that best suits your communication requirements.

Step 3: Dial the USSD Code

To change your MTN tariff plan, simply dial the USSD code associated with the plan you want to switch to. You can find these codes in MTN’s official documentation or on their website.

Typically, the USSD code to change your tariff plan starts with *123# or *131#, followed by the relevant numbers or codes specific to the plan.

Step 4: Follow the Prompts

Once you dial the appropriate USSD code, you’ll receive on-screen prompts that will guide you through the process of changing your tariff plan. These prompts will include information about the selected plan, its benefits, and any associated charges.

Step 5: Confirm the Change

After reviewing the plan details, you’ll usually be prompted to confirm your decision to change the tariff plan. Follow the instructions to confirm your choice.

Step 6: Restart Your Phone

Once you’ve confirmed the change, it’s advisable to restart your phone. This helps to ensure that the new tariff plan settings are properly activated and applied to your account.

Important Considerations

Changing your tariff plan might come with certain terms and conditions, including minimum usage requirements, subscription fees, and validity periods. Make sure to read and understand these terms before proceeding.

Take note of any unused balances, bonuses, or rewards you might have on your current tariff plan. Switching to a new plan might lead to the forfeiture of these benefits.

Some tariff plans might offer special rates or bonuses for specific types of calls (e.g., MTN-to-MTN calls). Ensure that the new plan aligns with your calling habits.

If you encounter any difficulties during the process, consider reaching out to MTN’s customer service for assistance. They can provide guidance and support in changing your tariff plan.

By following these steps, you can easily switch to an MTN tariff plan that suits your communication needs and helps you make the most out of your mobile experience. Remember to stay informed about the benefits and features of your new plan to maximize its advantages.

