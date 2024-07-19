Chloe Bailey Siblings: Get to Know Halle and Branson Bailey

Chloe Bailey, also known as Chlöe, is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress who rose to prominence alongside her sister Halle Bailey as the duo Chloe x Halle.

As Chloe x Halle, she released two acclaimed studio albums, The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour, earning five Grammy nominations.

In 2021, Bailey released her debut solo single Have Mercy, which was certified platinum in the U.S. Her debut solo album In Pieces was released in 2023 to positive reviews.

As an actress, she has starred in the TV series Grown-ish and the film Praise This, winning a NAACP Image Award for the latter.

In 2022, Bailey co-starred in the psychological drama film Jane. Chloe Bailey continues to establish herself as a versatile and acclaimed artist through her solo music and acting work.

Siblings

Chloe has two siblings – an older sister named Halle Bailey and a younger brother named Branson Bailey.

Halle Bailey is also a singer and actress, and the two sisters rose to fame together as the musical duo Chloe x Halle.

They released two acclaimed studio albums together before pursuing solo projects.

Branson Bailey is Chloe and Halle’s younger brother, born in 2005.

He has accompanied his sisters to red carpet events and maintains a close relationship with Chloe and Halle. Branson recently attended his high school prom in 2024.

The Bailey siblings are originally from Georgia, but Chloe and Halle later moved to Los Angeles as teenagers due to their growing careers.

Despite their individual pursuits, the Bailey siblings remain very supportive of each other.

Career

Bailey rose to prominence as one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle alongside her sister Halle Bailey.

Together, they released two acclaimed studio albums, The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour, earning five Grammy nominations.

In 2021, Bailey launched her solo career with the release of her debut single Have Mercy, which was certified platinum in the U.S. She followed this with the singles Treat Me, Surprise and For the Night featuring Latto.

Chloe’s debut solo album In Pieces was released in 2023 to positive reviews from critics, further establishing her as a versatile and talented artist.

As an actress, Chloe has starred in the TV series Grown-ish and the films Praise This, for which she won a NAACP Image Award, and the psychological drama Jane.

She has also worked as a songwriter and producer, contributing to the music videos and soundtracks of her solo and Chloe x Halle releases.

Through her successful dual careers in music and acting, Bailey has proven herself to be a multitalented and acclaimed performer.

Awards and accolades

Bailey has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She has been nominated five times at the NAACP Image Awards and won twice, including for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special for Praise This in 2024 and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for Wonder What She Thinks of Me in 2021.

Bailey has been nominated three times at the BET Awards, including for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year for Have Mercy in 2022.

She has been nominated five times at the Grammy Awards, including for Best R&B Song for Do It and Best Progressive R&B Album for Ungodly Hour.

Bailey has been nominated four times at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, including for Favorite Debut Album for In Pieces in 2024.

She has been nominated twice at the MTV Video Music Awards, including for Best R&B for Have Mercy in 2022.

Bailey has also been nominated at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) for Best Song – Onscreen Performance (Film) for Praise This in 2023, the Juno Awards for Music Video of the Year for Have Mercy in 2023, and the BreakTudo Awards for International Hit for Have Mercy in 2022.

Additionally, she won the award for Generation Next at the Urban One Honors in 2024 and has been nominated twice at the Gold Derby Music Awards, including for Best R&B Album for In Pieces in 2021.