Chord Overstreet Siblings: A Look at the Actor’s Family Tree

Chord Paul Overstreet, born on February 17, 1989, in Nashville, Tennessee, is an American actor, singer, and musician.

Best known for his role as Sam Evans on the Fox television series Glee (2009–2015), Chord was raised in a musically rich environment that shaped his multifaceted career.

The son of renowned country music singer-songwriter Paul Overstreet and hairdresser Julie Miller, Chord grew up on a farm outside Nashville, steeped in creativity.

Encouraged from a young age to pursue his artistic passions, Chord developed proficiency in playing the mandolin, drums, flute, piano, and guitar, while also honing his songwriting skills.

His early exposure to the music industry, coupled with his parents’ support, set the stage for a career that seamlessly blends acting and music.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Chord is one of six siblings; his older brother, Nash Overstreet, born in 1986, is a prominent musician, serving as the lead guitarist and backing vocalist for the pop-rock band Hot Chelle Rae.

Nash has also made his mark as a songwriter, penning tracks for artists like Britney Spears, Meghan Trainor, and Rachel Platten, and releasing a solo EP titled U Don’t Get 2 Do That.

His contributions to Hot Chelle Rae earned the band an American Music Award in 2011.

Chord’s older sister, Summer Overstreet, born in 1987, is a singer-songwriter who discovered her love for music at age 12 when she began playing the guitar.

She wrote her first song at 14 and has since developed a distinct musical style, influenced by her upbringing in Nashville’s country music scene.

The three younger sisters—Harmony, Skye, and Charity—round out the Overstreet siblings.

Career

Overstreet’s career began to take shape after graduating high school in 2007, when he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting and music.

Initially, he faced challenges, landing only minor roles in shows like iCarly (2009) and the web series Private (2009), as well as a small part in the 2009 thriller The Hole.

Also Read: Rosalinde Mynster Siblings: Meet Jasper Spanning and Line Spanning

His breakthrough came in 2010 when he auditioned for Glee, securing the role of Sam Evans, a transfer student and athlete with a knack for singing.

Chord’s audition, featuring the Commodores’ “Easy” and Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want to Be,” led to his performance of Travie McCoy’s “Billionaire,” which became a chart-topping single, reaching #15 in Ireland, #24 in Canada, #28 in the United States, and #34 in Australia.

His portrayal of Sam Evans spanned multiple seasons, though he briefly left the show in 2011 to focus on his music career, only to return as a recurring character and later a series regular for the fourth season.

Beyond Glee, Chord has appeared in films like A Warrior’s Heart (2011), 4th Man Out (2015), and Falling for Christmas (2022) alongside Lindsay Lohan, as well as the Apple TV+ comedy series Acapulco (2021–present).

In 2015, Chord signed with Safehouse Records, a label founded by Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, and Phil McIntyre, marking a significant step in his music career.

His debut single, “Homeland,” released in 2016, was praised as a heartfelt tribute to his Nashville roots, earning a five-star rating from Digital Journal.

In 2017, he released “Hold On,” a double-Platinum single in the United States, followed by his first EP, Tree House Tapes.

Under the moniker OVERSTREET, he explored an alt-pop-rock sound, releasing singles like “Wasted Time” and “Carried Away,” the latter amassing over 1.7 million Spotify streams.

Chord’s musical influences include James Taylor, David Gray, and Paul Simon, and his versatility as a multi-instrumentalist has allowed him to tour with artists like Gavin James and perform alongside bands like The Score and Lostboycrow.

His recent work includes a remix of “Hold On” with DJ duo Deepend, which debuted at #28 on the iTunes Dance charts.

Accolades

Overstreet’s role as Sam Evans on Glee earned him a 2013 Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Male Scene Stealer, reflecting his ability to captivate audiences with his charisma and vocal talent.

Additionally, he was named one of People Magazine’s Sexiest Men Alive, a testament to his appeal beyond his artistic achievements.

His music career has also garnered praise, with Digital Journal lauding his single “Homeland” for its authenticity and emotional depth.

While his father, Paul Overstreet, boasts an impressive resume with two Grammy Awards and multiple CMA and ACM Song of the Year awards, Chord’s own accolades highlight his individual success in a competitive industry.