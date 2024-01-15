Chris Martin, born Christopher Anthony John Martin on March 2, 1977, in Exeter, Devon, England, is a British singer, songwriter, musician, and producer with an impressive net worth of $130 million. Growing up as the eldest of five children, Martin’s parents were Alison, a music teacher, and Anthony, a retired accountant. His academic journey took him through Hylton School, Exeter Cathedral School, and eventually to Sherborne School in Dorset, where he formed the foundation of what would become the globally renowned band Coldplay.

Coldplay

Formed in 1996, Coldplay, consisting of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, and Guy Berryman, skyrocketed to fame with their debut album “Parachutes” in 2000. The band’s success continued with hit albums like “A Rush of Blood to the Head” and “Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends.” With over 100 million record sales and seven Grammy Awards, Coldplay has solidified its place as one of the best-selling and most celebrated bands globally.

Chris Martin Solo and Collaborations

Beyond Coldplay, Chris Martin has explored solo ventures, collaborating with notable artists like Jay-Z, Nelly Furtado, and Kanye West. His multifaceted talents extend to acting, with appearances in movies such as “Brüno,” “Shaun of the Dead,” and TV shows like “Modern Family” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Chris Martin Royalties

Chris Martin’s net worth is a testament to Coldplay’s massive success, with the band’s royalties distributed evenly among its members despite Martin being the primary songwriter. This business decision has significantly contributed to the financial well-being of the entire band.

Personal Life

Chris Martin’s personal life, including his marriage to actress Gwyneth Paltrow, fatherhood to Apple and Moses, and subsequent relationships, has been closely followed by the public.

In addition to his musical and acting endeavors, Martin is a passionate philanthropist, supporting causes such as the Love Button Movement, Amnesty International, and the fair trade movement. Since 2000, Coldplay has consistently donated ten percent of their earnings to various charities, showcasing Martin’s commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

