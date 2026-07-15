Christos Alexiou Siblings: All About Kyriakos Alexiou

Christos Alexiou is a Greek professional footballer born on June 30, 2005, in Athens, Greece.

The (6 ft 0 in) left-footed centre-back plays for Super League club AEK Athens on loan from Inter Milan U23.

Known for his height, strength, perception, and leadership qualities, he captained Inter’s youth teams and has been regarded as a promising defensive talent.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Christos is the older brother of fellow Greek footballer Kyriakos Alexiou.

The brothers share a passion for the game, with Christos having paved a path through European youth football that may inspire his younger sibling.

Career

Alexiou began his youth career at Atromitos in Greece, where he helped the under-15 team finish second in the league.

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In 2021, he moved to Inter Milan’s renowned youth academy.

He quickly rose through the ranks, captaining the U20 team and featuring in the UEFA Youth League.

He made the transition to Inter’s U23 side in 2025, where he gained senior-level experience and contributed with goals from defence.

In 2026, he joined AEK Athens on a loan deal that includes a buy option for the Greek club and a buy-back clause for Inter.

This move allows him to gain regular first-team football in a competitive league while staying connected to his roots in Greek football.

He has represented Greece at U17, U19, and U21 levels.

Accolades

As a young prospect, Alexiou has earned recognition through youth titles with Inter Milan, including success in the Campionato Primavera 1 and Super Cup Primavera.

His leadership in Inter’s youth setup and consistent performances have marked him as one of Greece’s emerging defensive talents, with senior opportunities on the horizon at club and international level.