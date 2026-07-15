Senator Osotsi warns of fraudsters posing as his aide in fake teacher recruitment scheme

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has warned the public about fraudsters impersonating his personal assistant and falsely claiming that his office is facilitating the recruitment of teachers.

In a statement shared on social media, Osotsi revealed that the suspects are using specific phone numbers while pretending to represent his office in an attempt to deceive unsuspecting teachers.

The senator dismissed the claims as fraudulent, saying neither the individuals nor the recruitment claims have any connection with his office.

“I wish to state that these individuals are not known to my office and have no authority to act on my behalf. I urge teachers and members of the public not to engage with them or share any personal information,” Osotsi said.

He described the scheme as a criminal scam and called on law enforcement agencies to take immediate action against those behind it.

“This is a criminal scam. I have called on the relevant government agencies, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), to swiftly take action and track down and prosecute those responsible,” he said.

Osotsi urged teachers and members of the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudsters promising employment opportunities.