Kibabii University dismisses claims of new Vice-Chancellor appointment

Kibabii University has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that it has appointed a new Vice-Chancellor.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, the university termed the reports as false, clarifying that no changes have been made to its top leadership.

The institution said it had noted with concern information circulating online alleging that a new substantive Vice-Chancellor had been appointed.

“We wish to clarify that the University Council has not appointed a new Vice-Chancellor. The current substantive Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Ipara Odeo, remains in office and continues to discharge his official duties,” the university said.

The university urged members of the public, staff, students and other stakeholders to disregard the rumours and rely only on official communication issued through its recognised channels.

“Members of the public, staff, students, and stakeholders are advised to disregard any rumours or misleading information to the contrary and rely only on official communication issued by the University,” the statement added.

The clarification follows widespread claims on social media alleging that Prof. Julius Maiyo had been appointed the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Kibabii University, succeeding the institution’s first Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Ipara Odeo.

However, the university has maintained that Prof. Odeo remains the substantive Vice-Chancellor and continues to perform his official responsibilities.