CMA announces senior job vacancies; here’s how to apply

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has announced a series of senior job opportunities across its technical and corporate departments.
In a notice dated Tuesday, June 16, 2026, the regulator invited qualified professionals to apply for the positions of Director, Research Policy & Market Development; Deputy Director, Commodities; Assistant Director, Regulatory Framework; Assistant Director, Enforcement; Principal Corporate Communications Officer; Principal Market Development Officer – Research & Analytics; and Principal Internal Auditor, with one position available for each role.
Interested candidates are required to submit an application letter and Curriculum Vitae in PDF format via email to externaladverts2026@cma.or.ke. Applications should be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Capital Markets Authority, P.O. Box 74800–00200, Nairobi.
The Authority said applications must be received on or before July 6, 2026.
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