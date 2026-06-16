CMA announces senior job vacancies; here’s how to apply

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has announced a series of senior job opportunities across its technical and corporate departments.

In a notice dated Tuesday, June 16, 2026, the regulator invited qualified professionals to apply for the positions of Director, Research Policy & Market Development; Deputy Director, Commodities; Assistant Director, Regulatory Framework; Assistant Director, Enforcement; Principal Corporate Communications Officer; Principal Market Development Officer – Research & Analytics; and Principal Internal Auditor, with one position available for each role.

Interested candidates are required to submit an application letter and Curriculum Vitae in PDF format via email to externaladverts2026@cma.or.ke. Applications should be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Capital Markets Authority, P.O. Box 74800–00200, Nairobi.

The Authority said applications must be received on or before July 6, 2026.