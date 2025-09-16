Consuelo Duval Siblings: Get to Know Alfredo, Lourdes and José Luis Duval

María del Consuelo Dussauge Calzada, professionally known as Consuelo Duval, is a renowned Mexican comedian, actress, television host, and voice artist born on January 11, 1969, in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico.

At 56 years old, she has become one of the most beloved figures in Mexican entertainment, celebrated for her sharp wit, versatile comedic timing, and ability to embody a wide array of eccentric characters that satirize everyday life and social norms.

Duval’s stage name draws inspiration from her paternal aunt, the iconic singer and actress María Duval, reflecting a family legacy in the performing arts.

Raised primarily in Mexico City after her early years in Chihuahua, she grew up in the bustling Unidad Habitacional Nonoalco-Tlatelolco complex, navigating a childhood marked by resilience and creativity.

Siblings

Consuelo was the youngest of four children, sharing a close-knit bond with her siblings Alfredo Dussauge, Lourdes Dussauge, and José Luis Duval.

Their mother, the singer Consuelo Vidal—who once toured Latin America alongside legendary songwriter Agustín Lara—passed away in 1970 when Duval was just two years old, leaving their father to raise the family single-handedly in Mexico City.

This early tragedy forged a strong familial unit, with the siblings growing up together in the expansive Conjunto Urbano Nonoalco Tlatelolco apartment complex, the largest of its kind in Mexico at the time.

Career

Duval’s professional journey began in the late 1980s, with her film debut in the 1988 movie Pero sigo siendo el rey, followed by her television entry in the 1990 telenovela Yo compro esa mujer.

However, it was her breakout in sketch comedy that catapulted her to stardom.

From 2000 to 2007, she shone in the hit Televisa variety show La hora pico, where she brought to life a roster of unforgettable characters, including the dim-witted receptionist Sisi, the uncultured socialite Nakaranda Estefanía Cacho Partida, and the parody newscaster Lahora, a send-up of talk show host Laura Bozzo.

These roles showcased her mastery of physical comedy and biting satire, earning her widespread acclaim alongside co-stars like Adrián Uribe and Lorena de la Garza.

Duval’s collaboration with comedy titan Eugenio Derbez marked another pinnacle; she first introduced the domineering housewife Federica P. Luche in the 1998 segment Derbez en cuando and later in XHDRbZ (2002), evolving the character into the lead of the long-running sitcom La familia P. Luche (2002–2012).

The series became a cultural phenomenon, blending absurd family antics with social commentary on Mexican middle-class life.

Beyond comedy, Duval has diversified into telenovelas like Libre para amarte (2013), reality shows, and Olympic broadcasts where she performed sketches during the 2000 Summer Games and 2002 FIFA World Cup coverage.

In recent years, she has starred in films such as Unhappily Ever After (2023) alongside Adrián Uribe and Livia Brito, and reunited with de la Garza for the series Tal para cual (2023), reprising Nakaranda.

Her voice work includes dubbing Elastigirl in the Spanish version of The Incredibles, while theater productions and hosting gigs, like La M H Presenta: Platanito Show (2002–2007), further highlight her range.

With over 40 credits to her name, Duval continues to evolve, recently appearing in Chueco’s Christmas (2023) and projects like C.H.U.E.C.O., solidifying her status as a multifaceted entertainer.

Accolades

Duval has garnered numerous accolades that affirm her impact on Mexican comedy and television.

The sitcom La familia P. Luche, in which she starred as the iconic Federica, clinched the prestigious TVyNovelas Award for Best Comedy Program, a testament to her central role in its success.

Duval herself has been honored multiple times at the TVyNovelas Awards for her comedic prowess and lead performances, recognizing her ability to dominate screens with humor that resonates across generations.

Among her standout individual achievements is the Bravo Award for Best Actress, awarded for her compelling portrayals that blend farce with depth.