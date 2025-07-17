Cop found murdered, body left on roadside in Rarieda

A police officer was attacked and killed as he waited for help after his motorcycle ran out of fuel in Rarieda, Siaya County.

Constable Christone Maundu of Aram police station was on Thursday July 17 found dead on the Ndori-Luanda Kotieno Road after he had been killed.

His body had deep cut wounds in the head when it was discovered near Rarieda Secondary School moments after the murder.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said. The motorcycle he was riding was found next to the body, police said.

Maundu had earlier escorted his two colleagues and was riding back to Aram shopping centre aboard the motorcycle when he met his death.

The motorcycle ran out of fuel and the deceased called his colleagues seeking for help. By the time the colleagues arrived at the scene they found him lying in a pool of blood and motionless, police said.

The assailants had escaped the scene.

Senior police officers visited the scene and announced investigations had been launched. No arrest has been made and the motive is yet to be established, police said on Thursday.

In Njoro, Nakuru County’s Rumwe Farm estate, a decomposing body of one Salome Wairimu Kanyinge, 90 years was found lying inside her one-roomed kitchen.

It was established that she had not been seen for some time. This prompted locals to check on her. Police said they found that the house appeared ransacked.

The deceased’s body was found in her kitchen, appearing to have been strangled with a piece of cloth that had been tied around the neck.

Her head was in a white manila sack and was sandwiched between big big stones. The area around the head was full of blood.

The motive for the murder is unknown, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

The woman lived alone in the area.

Meanwhile, two sisters were arrested after the mysterious death of their brother in Kipini, Tana River County. The two are accused of strangling their sick brother in their house on Wednesday July 16.

They then slept with the body with an intention of traveling with it. Locals confronted them, threatening to lynch them, but police arrived at the scene and rescued them.

Police said they are investigating the two for murder. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.