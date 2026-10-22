Cop, hospital staff injured in accidental shooting at Eldoret hospital

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer and a hospital marketing staff member were injured in a shooting incident at Eldoret Hospital on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred when the officer reportedly discharged his firearm during an attempt by a security guard to disarm him.

The officer who had recently been attached to the VIP security detail of the Elgeyo Marakwet Governor, had rushed to the hospital after receiving information that his wife had been admitted in critical condition.

The officer arrived at the hospital armed with a Duma pistol loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Police said the officer cocked the firearm while at the hospital, prompting a security guard to intervene and attempt to disarm him.

During the struggle, one round was discharged, injuring Limo in his left thigh.

The bullet reportedly ricocheted and struck a 35-year-old female marketing staff member on her right ankle.

Both victims received treatment at Eldoret Hospital and were reported to be in stable condition. Limo was later transferred to the Memorial Wing of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) for further treatment.

Senior security officials from Uasin Gishu and Ainabkoi and Turbo sub-counties visited the scene alongside other police officers.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene, while the recovered firearm was secured as an exhibit.

Investigations have commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.