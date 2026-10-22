Two men die in Tana River shooting as father and son arrested

Police in Tana River County have arrested a man and his son in connection with a shooting incident in Wolesorea area that left two men dead.

The second victim, Maulid Yussuf Dayib, who had fled the scene during the initial shooting, was later found hiding in a nearby bush with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Dayib was discovered in critical condition a few meters from the scene and rushed to Bura Sub-County Hospital for emergency treatment. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Dayib’s death brings to two the number of fatalities in the incident, following the earlier killing of Hussein Sheikh Billow, 47, who was found dead at a homestead in Wolesorea with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police recovered four spent 7.62mm special cartridges from the homestead of a local. The cartridges were collected as exhibits and are awaiting ballistic examination to help establish the circumstances of the shooting.

The owner of the homestead, and his son, both adults were arrested and are assisting police with investigations.

The two suspects are expected to be arraigned at Hola Law Courts, police said.

The shooting is believed to have occurred after Billow and Dayib travelled to the area while searching for missing camels. Preliminary investigations had indicated that the two received a telephone call from a person claiming to have the animals and demanding money for their release.

The pair reportedly proceeded to Wolesorea, where they bought miraa before visiting the suspects’ homestead.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Tana North are pursuing inquiries to establish the motive behind the killings, determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify the person responsible.

The recovered cartridges are expected to undergo ballistic analysis as investigations continue.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Billow and his companion, were searching for their missing camels when they received a telephone call from a person who claimed to have the animals and demanded money for their release.

The two men reportedly travelled by motorcycle to Wolesorea, where they bought miraa before proceeding to the homestead.

At the homestead, the visitors reportedly shared miraa.

Police investigations indicate that around midnight, the hosts retired to bed, leaving Billow and and his colleague outside continuing to chew miraa.

Shortly afterwards, gunshots were heard, and Billow was fatally shot in the chest.

The other companion reportedly fled the scene and is suspected to have sustained gunshot wounds. He later died.