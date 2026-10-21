Drama as Man Is Arrested After Suspected Sh2.19 Million Cocaine Found in Nairobi-Bound Bus in Busia

A man has been arrested after detectives recovered cocaine worth approximately Sh2.19 million aboard a Kampala-to-Nairobi Simba Coach bus at the Malaba One-Stop Border Post (OSBP).

The incident occurred during routine passenger and luggage screening when officers inspecting the bus discovered an unattended parcel that raised suspicion.

According to police, the discovery prompted further examination of the parcel. However, the situation took a dramatic turn when the driver and conductor reportedly fled, abandoning the bus and its passengers at the border post.

Detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) in Malaba subsequently took over the consignment for further examination.

Preliminary tests confirmed that the substance was cocaine, packaged in eight pellets weighing 547.99 grams. The consignment has an estimated street value of Sh2,191,960.

During the ensuing investigations, detectives arrested the bus turn boy, Meshack Medalack, in connection with the incident.

Police are pursuing the driver, identified only as Karama, and the conductor, John Musimbi, as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the suspected drugs and the roles of those involved.

The bus was detained at the Malaba OSBP to facilitate investigations, while the management arranged alternative transport for the affected passengers.