One dead, two rescued as landslide hits Meru quarry, three trapped

One person died, two others were rescued, and three are feared trapped after a landslide struck a mining quarry in Mutonga Village, Igoji, Meru County.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at Mutonga One quarry.

According to police, the landslide was reported, prompting officers from Igoji Police Station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to rush to the scene.

Preliminary investigations established that about six people were inside the quarry when the landslide occurred.

Two victims, were rescued and rushed to St Ann Hospital for medical treatment.

The body of another victim, identified as Musoi, was retrieved from the debris.

Three other people are feared to be trapped beneath the rubble, as rescue efforts continue.

A multi-agency team led by the Igoji Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) was at the scene coordinating rescue operations and disaster management efforts.

Authorities were continuing with the search for the missing victims as emergency teams worked to establish the full extent of the incident.

And police in Tigania West, Meru County, are investigating the suspected murder of a 59-year-old man whose decomposed body was retrieved from a river after he had been reported missing.

The deceased, identified as Carlos Kaleria, alias Kamaliza, hailed from Kiguchwa Village in the Mikinduri area.

The body was identified by members of the public as that of Kaleria, who had been reported missing at Mikinduri Police Station on October 16.

With the assistance of members of the public, police officers spent approximately five hours retrieving the decomposed body from the river.

Preliminary investigations indicated that Kaleria had separated from his wife and was living alone in Kiguchwa Village at the time of his death.

Police processed and documented the scene before moving the body to Miathene Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and investigators are expected to establish how he ended up in the river and whether foul play was involved.

Police have classified the incident as a suspected murder as investigations continue.