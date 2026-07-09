Cristian Roldan Siblings: Meet Cesar Jr. and Alex Roldan

Cristian Roldan is an American professional soccer player who serves as a midfielder and captain for Major League Soccer club Seattle Sounders FC.

Born on June 3, 1995, in Artesia, California, and raised in Pico Rivera, he has established himself as a versatile, hardworking, and consistent performer in the league.

Roldan, of Salvadoran and Guatemalan descent through his parents Ana and César, represents the United States national team.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Cristian’s older brother, Cesar Jr., works as a trainer for the LA Galaxy, contributing to the sport in a support role after his own playing days.

His younger brother, Alex Roldan, is a right-back who joined Cristian at the Seattle Sounders FC, creating a memorable brother duo on the same MLS team.

The three brothers played soccer together from a young age in their family’s backyard in Pico Rivera.

Also Read: Florian Wirtz Siblings: A Look at the Footballer’s Family Tree

Career

Roldan’s soccer journey began at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, where he excelled as the 2013 Gatorade National Player of the Year, leading his team to a Southern Section Division III title.

He continued at the University of Washington, earning honors such as Soccer America National Freshman of the Year and helping the Huskies win the Pac-12 title.

Selected 16th overall by the Seattle Sounders FC in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Roldan quickly developed into a key player.

He has made over 400 appearances across all competitions for the club, known for his box-to-box energy and reliability.

Over the years, Roldan has become a mainstay in the Sounders’ midfield, contributing goals and assists while taking on leadership responsibilities.

He earned his first cap for the United States in 2017 and has represented the USMNT in major tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup.

Accolades

With the Seattle Sounders FC, Roldan has won two MLS Cups in 2016 and 2019, the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League as the first MLS club to claim the title in its modern format, and the 2025 Leagues Cup.

He captained the team and received his first MLS Best XI selection in 2025 after a standout season.

On the international stage with the United States, Roldan has secured CONCACAF Gold Cup titles in 2017 and 2021.

His individual recognition includes MLS All-Star appearances, such as captaining the side in 2021, and CONCACAF Champions League Best XI honors in 2022.