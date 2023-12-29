Da Brat’s Net Worth

Da Brat, the trailblazing American rapper and actress, has faced a financial rollercoaster despite her impactful contributions to the hip-hop scene. With a current net worth of $100,000, her journey reflects both triumphs and challenges. Let’s delve into Da Brat’s financial narrative, from her early successes to legal woes and a subsequent bankruptcy filing.

Da Brat Net Worth $100,000 Date of Birth April 14, 1974 Place of Birth Chicago Nationality American Profession Actor, Rapper

Da Brat Net Worth

Da Brat net worth is $100,000. Despite her groundbreaking achievements, legal troubles and a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2018 have posed financial hurdles for the artist.

Da Brat Career

Born Shawntae Harris on April 14, 1974, in Chicago, Da Brat began her rap journey at the age of eleven. Her breakthrough came in 1992 when she won an amateur rap contest sponsored by “Yo! MTV Raps,” leading to a signing with Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def label. Her debut album, “Funkdafied,” released in 1994, achieved platinum status by selling one million copies, making Da Brat the first female rapper with a platinum-selling album.

Da Brat Legal Woes

Despite her initial triumphs, Da Brat encountered legal troubles, notably in 2007 when she was involved in an assault at a Halloween party. This led to a guilty plea for aggravated assault, resulting in a three-year prison sentence, seven years of probation, and a substantial financial penalty.

In August 2018, facing financial stress, Da Brat filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Her filing revealed assets totaling $108,700 and liabilities amounting to $7.8 million. This included a $6.4 million judgment related to the nightclub assault. Her assets, including a 1999 Mercedes and a 2014 BMW, were modest compared to the reported debts. The bankruptcy filing shed light on her financial challenges, with monthly income and expenses reflecting a precarious balance.

Da Brat Debt Challenges

Following the bankruptcy filing, the victim of the assault pursued a lawsuit, asserting that her debt should not be discharged through bankruptcy. The original $6.4 million debt had reportedly increased to $8 million with interest. Da Brat’s financial struggles post-prison further underscored the complex intersection of legal issues and fiscal challenges.

Comebacks

Da Brat’s resilience is evident in her post-prison career. Collaborations with Jermaine Dupri and participation in Mariah Carey’s tour in 2006 marked a comeback. In 2015, she became a co-host for the Rickey Smiley Morning radio show and appeared in reality TV series such as “The Rap Game” and “Growing up Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Her career diversification included roles in television series like “The Chi,” “Step Up: High Water,” and “Brat Loves Judy.”

Da Brat Husband and Child

In March 2020, Da Brat publicly came out on Instagram, revealing her relationship with businesswoman Jesseca Dupart. The couple, who married in February 2023, welcomed a son in July 2023. Da Brat’s journey, both personally and financially, reflects a narrative of resilience and transformation.