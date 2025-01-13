Dairy Farm Worker Attacked and Killed, Wife Injured at Mukurweini Home

An employee of a dairy farm was hacked to death in an attack at his home in Mukurweini, Nyeri County.

Police said the incident happened Sunday morning at about 2 am in Ikuma village and involved one Simon Muchiri, 45.

Muchiri was an employee of Mukurweini Wakulima Dairy Limited.

The lifeless body of the man lying in a pool of blood in his residence.

It was determined that he had been on his way home when he alerted his wife that he was being followed by three unknown individuals armed with crude weapons.

Upon arriving home, his wife heard the assailants demanding a share of an undisclosed business deal worth Sh700,000.

At that moment, according to police, one of the attackers struck Muchiri with a metal bar on the head as the wife joined to help him.

His wife was also stabbed in the right arm and hit on the forehead.

The assailants fled the scene without stealing anything, police said.

Muchiri bled and died at the scene.

The body was moved to Mukurwe-Ini Sub County Mortuary for an autopsy.

Police said they are pursuing several leads into the attack to establish the motive.

Meanwhile, an Mpesa attendant was shot and wounded in a robbery incident in Mukurweini, Nyeri County.

The incident happened on Saturday night in Kiahungu Township as the woman was walking home after the day’s business, police said.

She told police she was in the company of another woman when they were attacked by two men one of whom was armed with a pistol.

The robbers grabbed Sh160,000 in cash, three mobile phones, and assorted goods from the woman before she was shot in the right leg.

This was after she tried to resist the robbery.

The assailants fled to an unknown destination leaving the victim bleeding.

The other woman escaped unhurt. Police say they suspect the victim was trailed by the assailants before being attacked.

The victim was taken to Mukurweini Sub County Hospital for treatment.

Police said efforts to apprehend the suspects are underway.