Darío Yazbek Bernal Siblings: Meet Tamara and Gael García Bernal

Darío Yazbek Bernal is a Mexican actor born on November 30, 1990, in Mexico City, Mexico.

He has carved out a notable presence in both film and television, blending intense dramatic roles with charismatic performances that highlight his versatility.

As the son of cinematographer Sergio Yazbek and actress Patricia Bernal, Darío grew up immersed in the world of entertainment, which naturally influenced his path into acting.

Beyond acting, he has ventured into producing, showcasing his multifaceted talents in the industry.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Darío shares a close-knit family dynamic with his siblings, both of whom are also involved in the arts.

His full sister, Tamara Yazbek Bernal, is an actress known for her roles in various Mexican productions, carrying forward the family’s creative legacy.

Additionally, Darío has a prominent half-brother, Gael García Bernal, one of Mexico’s most celebrated actors renowned for international films like Y Tu Mamá También and The Motorcycle Diaries.

Career

Bernal’s career began gaining traction in the late 2000s, with his breakout role as Daniel in the controversial 2009 film Daniel and Ana, directed by Michel Franco, where he portrayed a young man entangled in a traumatic kidnapping ordeal alongside his sister.

Also Read: Alexander Skarsgård Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Swedish Actor

He continued building his resume with supporting roles in Mexican cinema, including the 2017 drama Los Paisajes, in which he played Pablo, exploring themes of identity and landscape.

His international breakthrough came with the Netflix series The House of Flowers (La Casa de las Flores) in 2018, where he embodied the charming yet troubled Julián de la Mora, the bisexual son in a dysfunctional wealthy family.

The show’s success over three seasons and its 2021 movie finale catapulted him to wider audiences, blending dark comedy with social commentary.

In recent years, Darío has diversified his portfolio with roles in the dystopian thriller New Order (2020), the indie drama Pet Shop Days (2023), and the crime series Good Savage (2024), where he played Don Chelo.

He also appeared in I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (2023) as Juan Pablo Villalobos and took on producing duties for select projects.

Looking ahead, he is set to star in the upcoming political thriller White (2025), alongside Vikrant Massey, inspired by real events in Colombia’s peace process.

Accolades

In 2024, Bernal attended the 39th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Virtuosos Award ceremony, joining fellow actors like Manuel García-Rulfo and Alejandro Edda to honor emerging talents in cinema.

His performance in New Order contributed to the film’s success, securing three awards and 17 nominations at various international festivals, highlighting the ensemble’s impact on global audiences.

Similarly, The House of Flowers garnered two awards and six nominations, with Darío’s portrayal of Julián praised for its nuance and cultural resonance.

Pet Shop Days received a nomination for its innovative storytelling, further cementing his reputation.