DCI Probes Foul Play After Fraud Suspect Joel Wainaina Dies Following Hit-and-Run Accident

Businessman Joel Mwangi Wainaina, who was accused of acting as a proxy in a microfinance fraud case involving Sh478 million, has died following a mysterious road accident on October 20, 2026, that also killed a mechanic. He passed away a week later, on October 27, after collapsing at his home. A postmortem showed he died from internal injuries likely sustained in the crash.

According to a police report, Wainaina had parked his car in Ruiru town and stepped out to run an errand. When he returned, he found a flat tyre and called a mechanic to help replace it. As the two were working, a lorry ran them over and sped off. The mechanic died at the scene. Wainaina was rushed to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, treated, and discharged. The lorry driver was later traced and arrested, but subsequently released.

Wainaina was buried at his rural home in Kinangop on Wednesday. His family now believes there may have been foul play and that the crash could have been staged to disguise his death as an accident. Ruiru Sub-county police commander Charles Kibathi confirmed that detectives are investigating multiple theories. “I am aware of the matter, and it is actively under investigation because there are so many theories surrounding his death and each needs to be assessed on its merits before concluding whether or not it was a normal accident,” he said.

At the time of his death, Wainaina was a defendant in an ongoing case at the Kiambu High Court filed by Fanikisha Microfinance Bank. The bank’s majority shareholder, Geoffrey Kariuki Gathimbu, sued Wainaina and Ruth Muthoni Kamau in August 2026, accusing them of attempted money laundering and a fraudulent takeover of the institution. Court papers state that in early 2026, Wainaina offered to buy a 49 per cent stake in Fanikisha for Sh478 million, a figure sources at the Banking Fraud and Investigations Unit say was the actual amount paid. The deal was accepted, and Wainaina was entered into the Companies Registry records, with Gathimbu retaining a 51 per cent stake.

Gathimbu told the court he was surprised to later learn that Wainaina was acting as a proxy for Ruth Muthoni. He said Wainaina absconded from his corporate duties after being onboarded into management and surrendered all digital administrative logins to Muthoni, who then installed herself as the lender’s de facto chief executive. “The 2nd defendant has aggressively and illegally forced herself into the 2nd Plaintiff’s premises. She has hijacked our digital platforms and changed corporate server access tokens,” Gathimbu stated in his filings. Investigators suspect the Sh478 million used to acquire the stake was drawn from the Sh1.5 billion stolen from Equity Bank between May and July 2024—a heist for which Muthoni has been named as an alleged mastermind. Muthoni has denied the allegations and claims she is the target of an extortion scheme.

Phone data retrieved from Wainaina’s mobile phone shows that on the day of the accident, he was along Kiambu Road for a meeting with Geoffrey Kariuki Mboo, a co-founder and director of Fanikisha Microfinance Bank. Police are treating the crash and the fraud case as separate lines of inquiry for now, but the timing of Wainaina’s death—coming just months after the court filings linked him to Muthoni—has added a layer of suspicion to an already complex investigation.