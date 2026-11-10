Giorgia Meloni Siblings: All About Arianna Meloni

Giorgia Meloni was born on 15 January 1977 in Rome, Italy.

She is an Italian politician who has served as Prime Minister of Italy since 22 October 2022, becoming the first woman to hold the office.

She is the president of the Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia) party, which she co-founded in 2012 and has led since 2014.

Raised primarily by her mother, Anna Paratore, in the working-class Garbatella district of Rome after her father left the family when she was very young, she completed a high-school diploma in languages.

She has a long-term partner, Andrea Giambruno, with whom she has a daughter.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings Career Accolades



Siblings

Giorgia Meloni has one sister, Arianna Meloni (born 1975), who has been involved in the Brothers of Italy party and was appointed head of its political secretariat.

However, not much is known about Arianna as she lives a private life compared to her famous sister.

Career

Meloni entered politics as a teenager, joining the Youth Front of the Italian Social Movement in 1992 and later rising through the ranks of its successor, National Alliance.

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She was elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2006 and has served continuously since then.

In 2008, at the age of 31, she became the youngest-ever Italian government minister when she was appointed Minister of Youth in Silvio Berlusconi’s cabinet.

After co-founding Brothers of Italy in 2012, she transformed the party into a major political force.

In the 2022 general election her centre-right coalition won a clear majority, and she was appointed Prime Minister.

Her government has focused on issues including immigration control, support for traditional family structures, energy policy and Italy’s role within the European Union and NATO.

She has also served as president of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party.

Accolades

As Prime Minister, Meloni has received several high international decorations, including the Grand Cross of the Order of the White Rose of Finland, the Order of Liberty (Ukraine), the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic (Spain), and the Gold Olympic Order in recognition of Italy’s organisation of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

She has been ranked among the world’s most powerful women by Forbes and described by Politico as one of the most influential figures in Europe.