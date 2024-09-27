Desmond Ridder Siblings: Meet Javon and Tiffany Ridder

Desmond Ridder is an American professional football quarterback currently with the Arizona Cardinals.

He previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, where he started 13 games in 2023 after being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ridder had a successful college career at Cincinnati, earning AAC Offensive Player of the Year honors twice.

His NFL tenure has been marked by inconsistency, leading to his recent release from the Cardinals after struggling in preseason performances.

Siblings

Desmond has two siblings, a brother named Javon Ridder and a sister named Tiffany Ridder.

He has spoken about the importance of family in his life and how they have supported him throughout his football journey.

College career

Ridder began his football journey at the University of Cincinnati, where he redshirted his first year in 2017.

This period allowed him to develop his skills and acclimate to the collegiate level. In 2018, he became the starting quarterback as a redshirt freshman.

During this season, Ridder threw for 2,445 yards, completed 62.4% of his passes, and recorded 20 touchdown passes against just five interceptions.

His impressive performance earned him the AAC Rookie of the Year award, setting a strong foundation for his college career.

As he progressed into his sophomore season in 2019, Ridder continued to improve, passing for 2,164 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Under his leadership, Cincinnati finished with an 11-3 record and secured a victory in the Military Bowl.

The following year, in 2020, Ridder had a breakout season, throwing for 2,296 yards, achieving 18 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions.

Ridder capped off his college career in 2021 by leading Cincinnati to a historic season.

The Bearcats finished with a remarkable 13-1 record and made history as the first Group of Five team to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

During this final season, Ridder threw for an impressive 3,334 yards, recorded 30 touchdowns, and had eight interceptions.

He was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Year for the second time.

Also Read: Kenny Pickett Siblings: Meet Chris Pickett

NFL career

Ridder was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round (74th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

His selection was seen as a potential long-term solution at quarterback for the Falcons.

Ridder made his NFL debut in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints and started four games during his rookie season.

He finished that year with 708 passing yards and two touchdowns while not throwing any interceptions.

Despite limited playing time, he showcased flashes of potential through his mobility and decision-making.

In 2023, Ridder was named the starting quarterback for the Falcons as they sought to build on his rookie experience.

He started 13 games during this season but faced challenges with consistency and turnovers.

By the end of the season, he had accumulated approximately 2,300 passing yards and around ten touchdowns.

His performance drew criticism regarding his ability to effectively lead the team.

After a tumultuous season filled with ups and downs, Ridder was released by the Falcons following preseason evaluations that indicated he had not secured a starting role.

He subsequently signed with the Arizona Cardinals as they looked to bolster their quarterback depth chart.

Accolades

Ridder has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his time at the University of Cincinnati.

He was a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021, showcasing his exceptional performance on the field.

Ridder also earned the title of AAC Rookie of the Year in 2018 and was named to the First Team All-AAC in both 2020 and 2021.

In addition to these honors, he was recognized as a finalist for prestigious awards such as the Manning Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and he received CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team honors.

Ridder’s college career concluded with him holding the third-most wins by a quarterback in college football history (44) and finishing undefeated at home (26-0) at Nippert Stadium.