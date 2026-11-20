Donovan Ruddock is a Jamaican-Canadian former professional boxer with an estimated net worth of $400,000. Known by his nickname “Razor,” he was one of the most feared heavyweight punchers of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Ruddock earned millions of dollars during his boxing career. His biggest paydays came from two memorable fights against Mike Tyson in 1991 and a 1992 contest against Lennox Lewis. Reports indicate that he earned nearly $10 million from the two Tyson fights alone. He reportedly received another $1 million for facing Lewis.

Despite earning at least $11 million from those three major fights, Ruddock filed for bankruptcy in February 1995. Failed business investments, legal disputes, taxes, management fees and other financial problems contributed to the loss of much of his fortune.

Although Ruddock never won a major world heavyweight championship, he became one of the division’s most dangerous contenders. He recorded notable knockout victories over former champions James “Bonecrusher” Smith and Michael Dokes. He also became famous for his powerful left-hand punch, which he called “The Smash.”

His two fights against Tyson remain among the defining moments of his career. Although he lost both contests, his ability to withstand Tyson’s powerful punches, particularly while fighting with a broken jaw in their rematch, earned him widespread respect.

Donovan Ruddock Net Worth $400,000 Date of Birth December 21, 1963 Place of Birth St. Catherine, Jamaica

Donovan Ruddock’s Salary

Donovan Ruddock made most of his money during the early 1990s, when he became one of boxing’s leading heavyweight contenders.

His first fight against Mike Tyson in March 1991 reportedly earned him approximately $3 million. The two boxers met again in June of the same year. Their rematch attracted significant pay-per-view interest, generating approximately 1.25 million purchases.

Reports later placed Ruddock’s combined earnings from the two Tyson fights at nearly $10 million. He also reportedly earned $1 million for his October 1992 fight against Lennox Lewis.

However, the large purses did not translate into lasting wealth.

After the first Tyson fight, Ruddock became involved in disputes involving managers, promoters, lawyers and other members of his boxing team. A court impounded approximately $1.3 million from his purse while contractual disagreements were addressed.

Contemporary reports indicated that competing claims could have consumed more than 90% of the money from the fight.

Ruddock also suffered losses from business investments. One major setback involved Razor’s Palace, a nightclub he owned in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The business reportedly collapsed, costing him approximately $1 million.

Legal and contractual disputes added to his financial difficulties. His relationship with some members of his management team also deteriorated.

In February 1995, Ruddock filed for bankruptcy despite having earned millions of dollars from his biggest fights. By 1997, an Associated Press profile described him as cash-poor.

The experience showed how quickly a professional athlete’s wealth can disappear when large earnings are not protected through sound financial management.

Early Life

Donovan Ruddock was born on December 21, 1963, in St. Catherine, Jamaica. His family moved to Canada when he was 11 years old and settled in Toronto.

He grew up in the Weston neighbourhood and attended schools including Emery Collegiate Institute. Ruddock developed an interest in boxing as a teenager and showed considerable ability in the sport.

One of the notable moments from his amateur career came in 1980. As a teenager, he defeated another young Canadian boxer, Lennox Lewis, by split decision at the Ontario Junior Championships.

The two would meet again more than a decade later as professional heavyweights, with a major championship opportunity at stake.

Ruddock turned professional in 1982 and began building his reputation in the heavyweight division.

Early Professional Boxing Career

Ruddock’s professional career did not begin with immediate success. He fought irregularly during his early years and suffered his first professional defeat against David Jaco in 1985.

The fight was particularly difficult because Ruddock experienced serious breathing problems. Doctors reportedly discovered a respiratory condition that raised concerns about whether he could continue boxing.

He eventually recovered and returned to the ring about 10 months later.

Ruddock began putting together a winning run, including a decision victory over former WBA heavyweight champion Mike Weaver.

In 1988, he won the Canadian heavyweight championship by knocking out Ken Lakusta. The victory helped establish him as one of Canada’s leading heavyweight boxers.

The Rise of “The Smash”

Ruddock initially earned the nickname “Razor” because of his sharp boxing skills and effective jab. However, his fighting style became increasingly focused on power as his career progressed.

His most dangerous weapon was a powerful left-hand punch that combined elements of an uppercut and a hook. He called it “The Smash.”

The punch became one of the most recognisable weapons in heavyweight boxing during his peak years.

In 1989, Ruddock recovered from a knockdown to stop former heavyweight champion James “Bonecrusher” Smith in the seventh round.

His victory over Michael Dokes in 1990 was even more impressive. Fighting at Madison Square Garden, Ruddock knocked out the former WBA heavyweight champion in the fourth round with a series of powerful left hands.

The victory brought him international attention and established him as a serious threat to the leading heavyweights of the era.

First Fight Against Mike Tyson

Ruddock had been scheduled to fight Mike Tyson in 1989, but the contest was cancelled after Tyson withdrew because of illness. Tyson later lost his undefeated record to Buster Douglas in one of boxing’s biggest upsets.

By 1991, Tyson was attempting to rebuild his career, while Ruddock had become one of the division’s most dangerous contenders.

The two finally met on March 18, 1991, at the Mirage in Las Vegas.

Ruddock landed several powerful punches and managed to hurt Tyson during the contest. However, Tyson also knocked him down and continued applying pressure.

The fight ended in the seventh round when referee Richard Steele stopped the contest. Ruddock was still standing, and he and his corner strongly disputed the decision.

The controversial stoppage led to heated scenes in the ring and increased demand for a rematch.

The fight also marked one of the biggest financial moments of Ruddock’s career. He reportedly received approximately $3 million for the contest.

Tyson-Ruddock Rematch

Ruddock and Tyson met again on June 28, 1991, at the Mirage in Las Vegas.

The second fight was another physically demanding contest. Tyson knocked Ruddock down twice, but the Jamaican-Canadian boxer continued attacking and landed several powerful punches of his own.

Ruddock suffered a broken jaw during the fight but managed to complete all 12 rounds.

Tyson won by unanimous decision. Despite losing, Ruddock earned considerable respect for his toughness and determination.

Tyson also praised his opponent’s ability to continue fighting despite the serious injury.

The two contests made Ruddock one of the most recognisable heavyweight boxers of the early 1990s. They also generated the biggest reported earnings of his career.

Victories Over Greg Page

After the Tyson fights, Ruddock returned to the ring and recorded important victories against other heavyweight contenders.

In February 1992, he stopped former WBA heavyweight champion Greg Page in the eighth round.

Later that year, he knocked out unbeaten contender Phil Jackson.

The victories strengthened his position among the leading heavyweight challengers and set up a major fight against Lennox Lewis.

Lennox Lewis Fight

Ruddock faced Lennox Lewis in October 1992 in London. The contest had major implications for the heavyweight championship picture.

Both boxers were looking to establish themselves as leading contenders for a world title opportunity.

However, Lewis dominated the fight. He dropped Ruddock with a powerful right hand late in the first round before stopping him in the second.

The defeat was one of the biggest setbacks of Ruddock’s career.

He later said that beating Lewis could have earned him an opportunity to fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship, potentially leading to a payday of approximately $25 million.

Instead, Lewis moved closer to a world title opportunity while Ruddock’s career lost momentum.

Ruddock reportedly earned about $1 million for the fight, but the defeat marked the beginning of a difficult period in his professional life.

Fight Against Tommy Morrison

Ruddock returned to the ring in June 1995 to face Tommy Morrison.

Both boxers were looking to rebuild their heavyweight careers after disappointing results.

Ruddock started strongly and knocked Morrison down in the opening round. However, Morrison recovered and eventually stopped him in the sixth round.

The defeat further reduced Ruddock’s standing in the heavyweight division.

His financial circumstances had also changed. Reports placed his purse for the Morrison fight at approximately $45,000, a significant drop from the millions he had earned during the Tyson era.

Later Boxing Career

Ruddock spent several years away from professional boxing after losing to Morrison. He returned in 1998 and recorded a series of victories.

In 2000, he was scheduled to fight Vitali Klitschko for the WBO heavyweight championship. However, an injury forced him to withdraw from the contest.

In 2001, Ruddock stopped Egerton Marcus to win the Canadian heavyweight championship for a second time. He subsequently stepped away from professional boxing.

He made an unexpected return in 2015 at the age of 51. Ruddock defeated Raymond Olubowale by fifth-round stoppage and later recorded a decision victory over Eric Barrak.

His comeback ended in September 2015 when Dillon Carman knocked him out in the third round.

Ruddock finished his professional career with 40 wins, six losses and one draw. Thirty of his victories came by knockout.

Exhibition Fight Against James Toney

Ruddock returned to the boxing ring in 2023 for an exhibition contest against former three-division world champion James Toney.

The six-round event took place in Kingston, Jamaica. Ruddock was 59 at the time, while Toney was 55.

The exhibition ended in a draw. Although it was not a professional fight, the contest attracted attention because both boxers had been prominent figures during the heavyweight era of the 1990s.

Personal Life

Ruddock has several children and has spent parts of his adult life in Canada, Jamaica and the United States.

His financial problems affected some of his closest personal and professional relationships. One particularly difficult dispute involved his older brother Delroy, who had served as his manager.

Ruddock later spoke about the breakdown of relationships that had once been close. Money and disagreements over his boxing career contributed to the strained relationships.

Despite the financial setbacks, Ruddock has continued to be recognised for his achievements in boxing.