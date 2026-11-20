Lennox Lewis is a British-Canadian former professional boxer with an estimated net worth of $140 million. He built his fortune through a successful boxing career that included major championship victories, lucrative fight purses and pay-per-view earnings.

Lewis is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in history. He became a three-time world heavyweight champion and the undisputed heavyweight champion in 1999 after defeating Evander Holyfield. He later knocked out Mike Tyson in their highly publicised 2002 fight before ending his career with a victory over Vitali Klitschko in 2003.

During his professional career, Lewis earned hundreds of millions of dollars from boxing. His biggest payday came from the Tyson fight, which reportedly earned him approximately $50 million, including pay-per-view revenue.

Before turning professional, Lewis won an Olympic gold medal for Canada at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea. He retired with a record of 41 wins, two losses and one draw, including 32 knockouts.

After boxing, Lewis worked as a television analyst, appeared in films and reality television, and supported youth development programmes. His achievements earned him several honours, including appointment as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2002 and induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2009.

Lennox Lewis Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth September 2, 1965 Place of Birth West Ham, London, England

Lennox Lewis’s Salary

Lennox Lewis accumulated substantial wealth through boxing purses, championship fights and pay-per-view revenue. His earnings increased as he became one of the leading heavyweight boxers in the world.

His most lucrative fight was against Mike Tyson on June 8, 2002. Lewis reportedly earned approximately $50 million from the contest after including his share of pay-per-view revenue. His guaranteed minimum purse was $17.5 million.

The fight generated 1.95 million pay-per-view purchases in the United States and approximately $106.9 million in domestic pay-per-view revenue. It was one of the biggest boxing events of its time.

The commercial success was particularly significant because Lewis and Tyson were associated with rival television networks. HBO and Showtime eventually reached an arrangement that allowed the fight to take place.

Lewis also received large purses from his two fights against Evander Holyfield in 1999. He reportedly earned approximately $10 million for their first meeting in March and another $15 million for the November rematch.

His June 2003 fight against Vitali Klitschko reportedly earned him another $7 million.

Some of his notable reported fight earnings include:

Fight Reported purse Evander Holyfield, March 1999 $10 million Evander Holyfield rematch, November 1999 $15 million Mike Tyson, June 2002 $17.5 million guaranteed Vitali Klitschko, June 2003 $7 million

These figures are reported estimates and may not include every bonus or additional payment. In particular, Lewis’s estimated $50 million earnings from the Tyson event include the financial upside from pay-per-view revenue rather than just his guaranteed purse.

Early Life

Lennox Claudius Lewis was born on September 2, 1965, in West Ham, London, England. His parents were originally from Jamaica.

When Lewis was 12, he moved to Canada to join his mother, who had settled in Ontario. He attended Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener, where he participated in several sports.

He played Canadian football, soccer and basketball before developing a strong interest in boxing at the age of 13.

Lewis began training seriously and quickly emerged as a talented amateur boxer. His height, reach and athletic ability helped him stand out among other young fighters.

In 1983, he won a gold medal at the Junior World Championships. The following year, he represented Canada in the super-heavyweight division at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Lewis reached the quarterfinals but lost to American boxer Tyrell Biggs, who went on to win the gold medal.

Rather than turn professional immediately, Lewis continued competing as an amateur. He wanted another opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympics.

In 1986, he won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. He also competed at the 1987 Pan American Games, where he lost by decision to his Cuban opponent.

His biggest amateur achievement came at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul. Lewis defeated Riddick Bowe in the super-heavyweight final to win gold for Canada.

He became the first Canadian boxer in 56 years to win an Olympic boxing gold medal.

Professional Boxing Career

After his Olympic success, Lewis decided to turn professional. He began his professional career in 1989 and signed with boxing promoter Frank Maloney, later known as Kellie Maloney.

He won his first 22 professional fights and quickly became one of the leading heavyweight prospects.

In 1992, Lewis faced Donovan Ruddock in a major heavyweight contest. The winner was expected to move closer to a world championship opportunity.

Lewis dominated the fight and knocked Ruddock out in the second round.

The victory positioned him for a title opportunity. However, Riddick Bowe, who had defeated Evander Holyfield, relinquished the WBC heavyweight title rather than defend it against Lewis.

The WBC subsequently awarded the championship to Lewis in December 1992.

He became the first British-born world heavyweight champion of the 20th century.

Lewis successfully defended the title three times, defeating Tony Tucker, Frank Bruno and Phil Jackson.

However, his first reign ended in September 1994 when he lost to Oliver McCall. The referee stopped the fight in the second round after Lewis was knocked down and appeared unable to continue.

The defeat was a major setback for the British-Canadian boxer, who had been considered one of the leading heavyweights in the world.

Rebuilding His Career With Emanuel Steward

Following the loss to McCall, Lewis made changes to his training team. He hired respected boxing trainer Emanuel Steward to replace Pepe Correa.

Steward helped him improve his technique, defence and ability to control opponents using his height and reach.

Lewis returned to winning ways and defeated Lionel Butler. However, the WBC initially gave Mike Tyson an opportunity to fight for the vacant championship.

Tyson won the title and later relinquished the WBC belt after securing the WBA championship.

Lewis eventually received an opportunity to fight McCall again in February 1997. The rematch took place in Las Vegas, with the WBC heavyweight championship at stake.

The contest had an unusual ending. McCall stopped defending himself in the fifth round, turned away and began crying. The referee stopped the fight, allowing Lewis to regain the WBC title.

The victory marked an important comeback in his career.

Lewis went on to defend his championship against Henry Akinwande and Andrew Golota. In 1998, he stopped Shannon Briggs to retain his title.

Evander Holyfield

One of the most important periods in Lewis’s career came in 1999, when he faced Evander Holyfield in a fight to unify the heavyweight championships.

The first contest took place on March 13, 1999, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Lewis controlled much of the fight, using his jab and reach to keep Holyfield at a distance.

However, the judges declared the contest a split draw. The decision attracted widespread criticism because many observers believed Lewis had done enough to win.

The result left the heavyweight titles divided and made a rematch necessary.

The two boxers met again on November 13, 1999, in Las Vegas. This time, Lewis won by unanimous decision.

The victory made him the undisputed heavyweight champion, holding the WBC, WBA and IBF titles.

His success against Holyfield also brought major financial rewards. He reportedly earned approximately $10 million from the first fight and $15 million from the rematch.

Lewis continued defending his championships against Michael Grant, Francois Botha and David Tua in 2000.

However, the WBA stripped him of its title after he chose to fight Grant instead of mandatory challenger John Ruiz. Despite losing that belt, Lewis remained one of the leading heavyweight champions.

Defeat Against Hasim Rahman and Revenge

In April 2001, Lewis suffered another major setback when he faced Hasim Rahman in South Africa.

Rahman knocked him out in the fifth round, producing one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight boxing.

The defeat cost Lewis his championship status and damaged his reputation as the division’s leading fighter.

Lewis immediately pursued a rematch.

The two met again in November 2001 in Las Vegas. Lewis dominated the contest and knocked Rahman out in the fourth round with a powerful right hand.

The victory allowed him to regain the heavyweight championship and avenge one of the two defeats on his professional record.

It also restored his position ahead of his long-awaited fight against Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson Fight

The fight between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson was one of the biggest boxing events of the early 2000s.

The two had been linked for several years, but contractual disagreements and promotional challenges delayed the contest.

Their rivalry attracted further attention in January 2002 when a confrontation broke out during a press conference in New York.

They eventually met on June 8, 2002, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lewis controlled the fight with his jab, reach and superior technical skills. Tyson struggled to deal with his opponent’s size and accuracy.

In the eighth round, Lewis landed a series of powerful punches that sent Tyson to the canvas. The referee stopped the contest, giving Lewis a knockout victory.

The fight generated approximately 1.95 million pay-per-view purchases in the United States.

It also became the biggest financial event of Lewis’s career. His earnings have been estimated at approximately $50 million after accounting for pay-per-view revenue.

The victory strengthened his legacy as one of the dominant heavyweight champions of his generation.

Final Fight Against Vitali Klitschko

Lewis’s final professional fight came against Ukrainian heavyweight Vitali Klitschko on June 21, 2003, in Los Angeles.

Klitschko entered the contest as a dangerous challenger and gave Lewis a difficult fight.

The Ukrainian boxer appeared to be ahead on the judges’ scorecards after six rounds. However, he suffered serious cuts around his left eye.

The ringside doctor advised that Klitschko could not safely continue. The referee stopped the contest, awarding Lewis a technical knockout victory.

The result generated demand for a rematch, but Lewis decided to retire instead.

In February 2004, he officially announced his retirement from professional boxing.

He finished with 41 wins, two losses and one draw. Thirty-two of his victories came by knockout.

Lewis also became one of the few heavyweight champions to avenge both defeats on his professional record.

In 2009, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Broadcasting, Film and Television Career

After retiring from boxing, Lewis remained involved in the sport through television and other entertainment projects.

He worked as a boxing analyst for HBO, appearing on its boxing programmes between 2006 and 2010. His experience as a former champion made him a respected voice in boxing coverage.

Lewis also explored acting. In 2001, he appeared in Ocean’s Eleven, a film starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. He appeared in a boxing scene alongside Wladimir Klitschko.

He also made appearances in television programmes and music videos.

In 2008, Lewis competed on NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice. He finished fourth among the 14 contestants.

He also participated in the World Series of Poker in 2006 and 2007, although he did not win any prize money.

His work in broadcasting and entertainment provided additional opportunities after his professional boxing career ended.

Charity

Lewis has supported several programmes aimed at helping young people through sports, education and mentorship.

He is an avid chess player and has funded an after-school programme that teaches chess to children from underserved communities.

Through the Lennox Lewis League of Champions Foundation, he has supported youth boxing, mentoring and community development initiatives.

The foundation has worked with communities in Jamaica, Britain, Canada and the United States.

Lewis also participated in the Do Something domestic violence awareness campaign in 2008.

His community work has formed an important part of his activities since retiring from professional boxing.

Personal Life

Lennox Lewis is married to Violet Chang, a former beauty pageant contestant who was runner-up in the 2002 Miss Jamaica Universe competition.

The couple live in Miami Beach, Florida, and have four children together.

Lewis has generally kept his family life away from the public spotlight while maintaining a presence in boxing and charitable activities.