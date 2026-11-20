James Toney is a retired American professional boxer with an estimated net worth of $2 million. He built his wealth through a career that spanned nearly three decades, competing against some of the biggest names in boxing.

Toney turned professional in 1988 and fought until 2017. During that period, he won world championships in three weight divisions: middleweight, super middleweight and cruiserweight. He also collected several other titles and earned millions of dollars from boxing purses and pay-per-view bonuses.

Some of his most notable victories came against Michael Nunn, Reggie Johnson, Mike McCallum, Iran Barkley, Vassiliy Jirov and Evander Holyfield. His success across different weight classes helped establish him as one of the most versatile boxers of his generation.

Beyond boxing, Toney tried mixed martial arts and appeared in the 2001 film Ali, where he portrayed former heavyweight champion Joe Frazier.

James Toney Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth August 24, 1968 Place of Birth Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States

James Toney’s Salary

James Toney reportedly earned at least $10 million from boxing purses and pay-per-view bonuses during his professional career. However, his total career earnings should not be confused with his estimated net worth. Taxes, training expenses, management fees and personal spending can reduce the amount a boxer retains.

Some of Toney’s biggest reported fight purses came from major heavyweight contests.

His October 2003 fight against Evander Holyfield reportedly earned him approximately $2 million. Toney stopped Holyfield in the ninth round, adding another major victory to his record.

Toney also earned an estimated $1 million for his first fight against Samuel Peter in September 2006. Peter won the contest by split decision in a result that attracted controversy.

The two boxers met again in January 2007. Toney reportedly received another purse of about $1 million, but Peter won the rematch by unanimous decision.

These figures are reported estimates of fight purses. They do not necessarily include every bonus, pay-per-view payment or other financial arrangement connected to the bouts.

Early Life

James Toney was born on August 24, 1968, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. He experienced a difficult childhood. His father, who was also a boxer, was absent during much of his upbringing.

As a teenager, Toney became involved in street fighting and sold crack cocaine. However, he also showed considerable athletic ability while attending high school.

He was a talented football player and received scholarship offers from Western Michigan University and the University of Michigan. Despite the opportunities, he decided not to pursue college football.

Toney believed boxing was better suited to his personality and abilities. He felt he was not a natural team player and preferred an individual sport where he could rely on his own skills.

He had a relatively short amateur boxing career before turning professional in 1988.

Middleweight Career and First World Championship

Toney made his professional boxing debut in October 1988, defeating Stephen Lee. He quickly established himself as a promising fighter and built an impressive record during his early years.

He won several fights in 1989 against opponents including Carl Penn, Sammy Jenkins, Steve Chaney, Lemark Davis and Ricardo Simpson.

His progress continued in 1990, although two of his fights ended in draws.

The biggest breakthrough of his early career came on May 10, 1991, when he faced Michael Nunn for the IBF and lineal middleweight championships. Toney stopped the defending champion in the 11th round to win both titles.

The victory established him as one of the leading middleweights in professional boxing.

Toney defended his championship several times. One of the most discussed defences was his split-decision victory over Dave Tiberi in February 1992.

He made his final defence of the middleweight title against Mike McCallum in December 1992. Toney won by majority decision, retaining his championship.

Super Middleweight Championship

After his success at middleweight, Toney moved up to the super middleweight division.

In February 1993, he fought Iran Barkley for the vacant IBF super middleweight title. Toney dominated the contest and stopped Barkley in the ninth round to become a world champion in a second weight class.

He defended the championship against Tony Thornton, Tom Littles and Charles Williams.

However, his unbeaten run eventually ended when he faced Roy Jones Jr. in November 1994. Jones won by unanimous decision, handing Toney the first defeat of his professional career.

The loss was a major moment in his career. It also highlighted the level of competition he faced while moving between weight divisions.

Light Heavyweight Career

Toney moved into the light heavyweight division in 1995. His first major contest in the weight class came against Montell Griffin, who defeated him by unanimous decision.

Later that year, Toney returned to winning ways by beating Anthony Hembrick to claim the USBA light heavyweight title.

He subsequently won the WBU light heavyweight championship after stopping Freddie Delgado.

Toney defended the title against Ernest Mateen, Earl Butler and Duran Williams. However, he lost to Griffin again in December 1996.

Although he did not achieve the same level of championship success at light heavyweight, his ability to compete across different divisions remained a defining feature of his career.

Cruiserweight Championship

Toney moved up to cruiserweight in 1997 and faced former opponent Mike McCallum. He won the contest to claim the vacant WBU cruiserweight title.

In June of that year, he defeated Steve Little to capture the vacant IBO cruiserweight championship.

He continued competing in the division over the next few years, recording victories against Adolpho Washington, Ramón Garbey, Saul Montana and Michael Rush.

His biggest achievement at cruiserweight came in April 2003. Toney defeated Vassiliy Jirov by unanimous decision to win the IBF cruiserweight title.

The victory made him a world champion in a third weight class and strengthened his reputation as one of boxing’s most accomplished multi-division fighters.

Heavyweight Career and Victory Over Evander Holyfield

Toney moved into the heavyweight division in 2003. One of his biggest victories came on October 4 that year, when he faced former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Toney stopped Holyfield in the ninth round. The victory was an important commercial and sporting achievement, and he reportedly earned approximately $2 million from the contest.

In April 2005, Toney defeated John Ruiz to win the WBA heavyweight championship. However, he was later stripped of the title after failing a post-fight drug test.

He continued fighting at heavyweight, defeating Dominic Guinn and drawing against Hasim Rahman in a contest for the WBC heavyweight title.

His next two fights were against Samuel Peter. Toney lost the first meeting by split decision in 2006 and the rematch by unanimous decision in 2007.

He returned to winning ways in November 2008, defeating Fres Oquendo by split decision. In 2009, he stopped Matthew Greer.

After a break from competition, Toney returned in 2011 and defeated Damon Reed by unanimous decision. In 2012, he beat Bobby Gunn to win the vacant IBU heavyweight title.

He later lost to Lucas Browne in 2013 in a fight for the WBF heavyweight title.

Toney eventually returned to the ring for his final professional fight in May 2017. He defeated Mike Sheppard to win the WBF heavyweight title, bringing his professional boxing career to an end.

MMA Career

Boxing was the main source of Toney’s sporting success, but he also attempted to compete in mixed martial arts.

In August 2010, he made his MMA debut against Randy Couture at UFC 118 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The fight attracted considerable attention because Toney was a decorated boxer with limited experience in MMA. Couture used his wrestling skills to take Toney to the ground before submitting him with an arm-triangle choke in the first round.

The contest was widely criticised, with some observers questioning the decision to match an experienced boxer against a veteran mixed martial artist.

Toney did not compete in another professional MMA fight. The UFC subsequently released him from his contract.

Film Career

Toney also explored acting during his boxing career.

In 2001, he appeared in the biographical sports film Ali, directed by Michael Mann and starring Will Smith as Muhammad Ali.

Toney portrayed Joe Frazier, one of Ali’s biggest rivals. Frazier and Ali had a famous boxing rivalry that included three major fights, making the role particularly relevant to Toney’s background as a professional boxer.

The film gave Toney an opportunity to reach audiences outside the boxing world.