A 42-year-old man was found dead inside his rented house in White House area, Diani, Kwale County.

The deceased, identified as Dennis Nato, was discovered lying on his bed in a single-room rental house in the early hours of Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Police officers visited the scene and found the man’s body lying on his bed with no visible physical injuries.

The reporter told police that Nato had a history of heart complications and that he had last interacted with him on Wednesday morning before leaving for work.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers processed and documented the scene as police commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Elsewhere, the body of a 15-year-old student was recovered from a stream in Mwatsama, Rabai Sub-County, Kilifi County, after he went missing while visiting friends.

The deceased, a Grade Nine student at Mazeras Junior Secondary School, reportedly left his home on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at around 10am to meet his friends.

A search was subsequently conducted in the area but the teenager could not be traced, prompting fears that he may have drowned.

On November 19, at around 7:30am, members of the public managed to retrieve his body from the stream.

Police officers visited the scene and documented it.

The body had no visible external injuries and was moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

And the body of a 21-year-old man who went missing for four days was recovered from River Adega in Awendo, Migori County.

The deceased, identified as Alex Oketch Awich, was found in the river on November 19, 2026, after disappearing from his home on the evening of November 15.

Police officers visited the scene and retrieved the body.

The deceased was reportedly suffering from epilepsy before his disappearance.

Police said the body was partially decomposed but had no visible external injuries.

The scene was documented before the body was moved to Rapcom Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.