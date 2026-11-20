A 54-year-old woman drowned while fetching water from River Awach in Nyando Sub-County, Kisumu County.

The deceased, identified as Nereah Ohonje Odhiambo, reportedly went to the river on the morning of Thursday, November 19, 2026, but failed to return home.

The woman was suspected to be missing by a woman who had also gone to fetch water from the river.

The woman reportedly found the deceased’s two 10-litre jerricans and a pink slipper belonging to her at the riverbank, raising alarm.

A search was subsequently conducted along and inside the river, leading to the discovery of her body approximately 100 meters downstream.

Police officers who visited the scene found that members of the public had already retrieved the body and placed it on the riverbank.

The deceased, who reportedly had a history of epilepsy, had no visible physical injuries.

The body was moved to Bethlehem Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

And police in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, have launched investigations into the suspected murder of a man whose body was found lying along the Nembu-Kimbo road on Thursday morning.

The body of the deceased, identified only as Kilonzo, a casual labourer at Karogo Coffee Farm in Nembu village, was discovered by members of the public at around 8am on November 19, 2026.

Police officers visited the scene and found the man’s body lying along the road within Nembu area.

The deceased, described as a male adult of Kamba ethnicity, had visible bruises on both hands and a slightly swollen head, raising suspicion of foul play.

Crime scene officers processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Gatundu Level Five Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.