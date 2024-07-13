DP Gachagua Welcomes Firing of ‘Arrogant’ Cabinet Secretaries

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto to appoint a new group of capable Cabinet Secretaries.

While speaking at the opening of Kipsoen Technical and Vocational College in Elgeyo Marakwet, Gachagua praised Ruto for his decisive action in firing the ministers.

He encouraged the President to select Cabinet Secretaries who are non-partisan, honest, and modest to better serve the people.

According to the Deputy President, Kenyans want a cabinet that operates efficiently, harmoniously, and prioritizes the people’s needs over personal interests.

“We fully support you for the bold decision to dismiss your cabinet secretaries so that you can appoint new ones to help you in your role,” Gachagua said.

“Appoint CSs who have no pride, those who don’t engage in politics and those who are not corrupt. That will help you to deliver to the people.”

The Deputy President expressed confidence in the president, stating that it was time for Ruto to use his authority to select the right leaders for the nation’s benefit.

President Ruto on Thursday dissolved cabinet in response to demands made by Kenyans during recent demonstrations.

The head of state mentioned that he decided to dismiss the ministers after thoroughly evaluating their performance.

“Upon reflection and listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges,” Ruto said.