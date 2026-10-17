Dr Chris Obura, Nairobi Hospital’s pioneer African doctor, dies

The Nairobi Hospital fraternity is mourning the death of Dr Chris Wallace Obura, a retired dentist and former Chairman of the Board of Management, who died on October 13, 2026.

He was deemed one of the richest doctors in the country.

In a condolence message issued on behalf of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), the hospital’s Board of Management, its management and staff paid tribute to Dr Obura for his contribution to healthcare, academic development and public health in Kenya.

KHA Board of Management Chairman Dr Barcley Onyambu described Dr Obura’s death as a profound loss, highlighting his pioneering role in the development of The Nairobi Hospital.

Dr Obura was the first African doctor to care for patients at The Nairobi Hospital, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s history. He later rose through the ranks to become chairman of its Board of Management.

During his tenure, he spearheaded governance reforms, operational modernisation and capital expansion projects that helped strengthen the hospital’s position as a leading healthcare institution in Eastern and Central Africa.

Beyond his work at the hospital, Dr Obura contributed to academic and public health development in the country.

He held a bachelor’s degree from Makerere University and a Master of Science degree, with qualifications associated with the University of London and the Royal College of Surgeons.

“The legacy of Dr Chris Obura at The Nairobi Hospital shall live to serve generations of mankind,” Onyambu said.

The hospital fraternity said his contribution to healthcare leadership and institutional development would remain an enduring part of the institution’s history. He was a business partner of businessman Philip Ndegwa.

Christopher Walter Obura currently works at Olympia Capital Holdings Ltd., as Chairman from 1997, Olympia Capital Corp.

Ltd., as Chairman, Express Kenya Ltd., as Chairman from 2011, Kenya Insurance Co. Ltd., as Director, Howse & McGeorge Ltd., as Director, ICEA LION General Insurance Co. Ltd., as Director, Mather & Platt Kenya Ltd., as Director, Dunlop Industries Ltd., as Director, Karen Enterprises Ltd., as Director, and Afridawa Holdings Ltd., as Director.

Dr. Obura also formerly worked at Karen Country Club, as Chairman, Kenya Dental Association, as Chairman, Kenya Medical Practitioners & Dentists Board, as Chairman, The Nairobi Hospital, as Chairman, and Kenya Airways Ltd., as Director.

Dr. Obura received his graduate degree from the University of London and undergraduate degree from Makerere University.