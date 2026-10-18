Kenya achieves 97% Ebola contact tracing, PS says 

The Ministry of Health says it has traced 97 per cent of people who came into contact with Kenya’s first Ebola patient or their relatives, surpassing global benchmarks for contact tracing as the country intensifies efforts to contain the outbreak.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said health officials had stepped up surveillance and contact tracing beyond individuals already in quarantine to prevent further transmission and avert community spread.

Muthoni said the ministry had also urged county governments to establish quarantine facilities as a precautionary measure in case the outbreak escalates or proves difficult to contain.

The PS noted that most of the personal protective equipment (PPE) received by the government had been distributed to high-risk areas, particularly counties bordering Kenya’s points of entry, to strengthen preparedness and protect frontline health workers.

As part of the containment measures, the ministry has urged Kenyans to observe basic hygiene and infection prevention practices, including regular handwashing and avoiding handshakes and kissing when interacting with suspected cases.

Members of the public have also been advised to avoid unprotected sexual contact with infected or suspected cases and remain vigilant for possible symptoms or exposure.

The latest advisory comes after the ministry confirmed four additional Ebola cases among people in quarantine, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to seven, including the first patient who died.

Muthoni appealed to Kenyans to remain calm, assuring the public that early detection and prompt medical intervention were critical in managing the disease.

The ministry has urged anyone who suspects an Ebola infection to seek medical attention and report suspected cases through its hotline, 719, as authorities continue to strengthen surveillance, contact tracing and containment measures.