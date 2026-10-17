Kenya confirms four new Ebola cases, total rises to seven

Kenya confirmed four new cases of Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease), bringing the total number of confirmed infections to seven, including the first patient who died, the Ministry of Health has announced.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 17, 2026, Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said all four new patients had developed fever as their initial symptom before being isolated and tested.

The cases tested positive at both the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratory.

The patients are currently receiving supportive treatment from trained healthcare workers at designated facilities.

Dr Amoth said the second and third patients were stable and responding well to treatment, adding that the Ministry would provide further updates on the progress of all confirmed cases.

The latest infections involve a close male relative of the deceased index case and three healthcare workers who attended to the patient during his hospital stay.

The male relative had been in quarantine since October 6, while the three healthcare workers—two men and one woman aged 29, 35 and 32—had been quarantined since October 9.

The health workers managed the index patient between October 3 and 4, 2026, while he was receiving hospital care.

According to the Ministry, the four patients were diagnosed while in quarantine, allowing for early detection and treatment while reducing the risk of further transmission to their families and the wider community.

128 Contacts Traced and Quarantined

The Ministry said 128 of the 130 contacts identified so far had been traced and placed in quarantine, representing 98.5 per cent of the total contacts.

The figure exceeds the global contact-tracing benchmark of 85 per cent cited by the Ministry as necessary to help break the chain of transmission.

Efforts are ongoing to trace and quarantine the remaining two contacts.

Dr Amoth cautioned that additional cases could still emerge among quarantined contacts before the end of their mandatory 21-day monitoring period.

He said anyone who develops symptoms during this period would be detected and treated promptly.

The Ministry is also closely monitoring four family members of the deceased index case and healthcare workers who attended to him during his hospital stay.

All individuals in quarantine continue to receive mental health and psychosocial support from dedicated healthcare teams.

Government Says Public Risk Remains Low

The Ministry reassured Kenyans that the risk to the general public remained low, saying there was currently no evidence of community transmission.

The government also maintained that the country remained open for business, with no restrictions imposed on travel, trade or public gatherings.

Kenyans were urged to remain calm while observing recommended health precautions as authorities intensified efforts to contain the outbreak.

The Ministry reiterated that Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected or deceased person and does not spread through the air.

Members of the public experiencing symptoms such as fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding were advised to report immediately to the nearest health facility.

The Ministry urged Kenyans to seek accurate information through its official website and social media platforms or call the toll-free health information line 719.

“Early reporting saves lives,” Dr Amoth said.