Construction worker dies after falling from 12th floor in Nyali, Mombasa

A construction worker died after falling from the 12th floor of a building under construction in Nyali, Mombasa County.

The deceased, identified as Anthony Charo, was reportedly carrying out his assigned duties at the construction site when he slipped and fell from the high-rise building.

According to police, the incident was reported on Friday, October 16, 2026, at around 4:42pm by a supervisor at the construction site.

Police officers responded to the scene, where preliminary inquiries established that Charo had fallen from the 12th floor.

He was rushed to Coast General Hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Officers documented the scene before the body was transferred to Coast General Hospital mortuary, where it was preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal fall are expected to be established as further inquiries continue.

And a decomposing body of an unidentified middle-aged man has been discovered in bushes near Kasina Cabros Bridge in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

The body was discovered by a resident of Mlolongo Phase 3 at around 4am on Saturday, October 17, 2026, as he went to answer a call of nature in nearby shrubs.

According to police, the resident noticed the body after detecting a foul smell in the area and reported the discovery to the authorities.

Police officers visited the scene, where they found the decomposing remains of an African male adult believed to be middle-aged.

An Airtel SIM card suspected to belong to the deceased was recovered at the scene and secured to assist investigators in establishing his identity and circumstances surrounding his death.

Detectives documented and processed the scene before the body was moved to Machakos Level Five Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination and identification.

Investigations are expected to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the circumstances that led to his death.

Meanwhile, police in Tana River County are investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman who allegedly succumbed to injuries sustained after being assaulted by three men who suspected her of practising witchcraft.

Sofi Fatuma Adan Borana died on October 16, 2026, nearly a week after the alleged attack at Bula Sheikh Estate in Madogo Township.

According to police preliminary investigations indicate that the woman was allegedly attacked at around midnight on October 9, after she was found stranded in the middle of a road within the estate.

The three suspects allegedly accused her of practising witchcraft before assaulting her and leaving her with serious injuries.

The incident was not reported to police at the time, and the woman reportedly endured her injuries for approximately one week before her condition deteriorated.

Police visited the scene following the report and found her body lying on a bed inside the house.

The body had visible bruises on the back and a swollen left eye, according to the police report.

It was subsequently transferred to Garissa Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it was preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police said efforts to trace and arrest the three suspects were ongoing as investigations continued.

The case has raised concerns over violence linked to witchcraft accusations and the failure to report serious assaults promptly to law enforcement authorities.