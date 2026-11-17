The family of missing businessman Moses Mukuba Lubanga gave the State until Tuesday afternoon to account for his whereabouts following a High Court order directing security agencies to produce him within 24 hours.

Lubanga’s family moved to court seeking orders compelling the State to produce him after he disappeared following his arrest at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while travelling to Ghana for business.

Through their lawyer Danstan Omari, the family urged security agencies to comply with the court directive, disclose Lubanga’s whereabouts and release him if he is being held without lawful justification.

Justice Margaret Muigai issued the 24-hour directive, invoking the doctrine of last seen and placing responsibility on the State to account for Lubanga, who was last independently confirmed to be in the custody of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

Lubanga was arrested by immigration officers at approximately 3:40am on September 21, 2026, before being handed over to ATPU officers.

According to an affidavit filed by his sister, Judith Lubanga, family lawyers visited ATPU headquarters on the day of his arrest and confirmed that he was in custody and had been interrogated.

The family was later informed that he had been released at approximately 2:42pm on the same day.

However, he never returned home and has not communicated with any family member since.

“Despite the said assertion that the Subject was released, he did not return home and has never contacted me or any other member of our family thereafter,” Judith states in her affidavit.

The family has questioned the circumstances surrounding the alleged release, saying authorities have not provided documentary evidence showing where Lubanga was released, which officer authorised his release or whether he was handed over to another security agency.

During the press briefing, Omari said he had received instructions from the family to take over the matter and pursue it until Lubanga is accounted for.

The lawyer maintained that the family wants the State to establish whether Lubanga is alive or dead, insisting that security agencies must explain what happened to him after he was taken into custody.

In the habeas corpus proceedings, the family is seeking to compel the authorities to produce Lubanga physically before the court or demonstrate the lawful basis for his continued detention.

They are also seeking disclosure of the officers who received and interrogated him, where he was held, whether he was transferred to other security agencies and the circumstances surrounding his alleged release.

The application further seeks the production and preservation of original custody records, including Occurrence Book entries, detention registers, handover records, interrogation documents and CCTV footage covering the period of his disappearance.

The family has also asked the court to order Lubanga’s immediate release should the State fail to demonstrate lawful grounds for holding him.

The application invokes Article 25(d) of the Constitution, which protects the right to an order of habeas corpus from limitation, and Article 51(2), which guarantees detained persons the right to seek such an order.

The 24-hour deadline issued by Justice Muigai expired Tuesday afternoon.