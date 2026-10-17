‘If Kisii needs change, you must exit too!’ MCAs tell Arati

A section of Kisii Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) has challenged Governor Simba Arati to include himself in the leadership changes he is demanding ahead of the 2027 General Election, accusing him of failing to deliver on his own leadership promises.

The ward representatives, led by their chairperson, Bouse Mairura, who also represents Masimba Ward, said Arati should be prepared to leave office if he believes Kisii needs fresh leadership.

Mairura argued that the governor could not demand the replacement of other elected leaders while exempting himself from similar scrutiny.

“You cannot tell people you want this and that leader out when you have failed yourself,” Mairura said.

The exchange followed remarks by Arati on Friday at the Agricultural Training Centre (ATC) in Kisii town, where he urged residents to elect a new senator, woman representative and MCAs in the 2027 elections.

The governor, who is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, said Kisii needed leaders committed to development rather than political confrontations.

“We must have a new Senator, a new Woman Rep and new MCAs,” Arati said.

He urged residents to consider electing leaders who would prioritise service delivery and work towards improving the lives of the electorate.

“You should consider electing new leaders, including ward representatives, who are ready to serve their people. Only by doing so can Kisii move forward,” he added.

However, MCAs opposed to his administration argued that the governor should also face the same test of leadership and accountability he was advocating for other elected officials.

“The change you are agitating for should actually include your exit,” Mairura told Arati.

The ward representatives’ response directly challenged the governor’s push for political renewal, turning his call for changes in other elective offices into a broader debate over his own performance.

Arati has also been rallying Kisii residents to support President William Ruto’s bid for a second term, further linking the county’s political realignments to the national political contest.

Onyonka Emerges as Potential Challenger

The latest exchange comes amid increasingly strained relations between Arati and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, who campaigned alongside the governor during the 2022 General Election but has since emerged as a potential challenger for the county’s top seat.

Onyonka declared in May that he would contest the governorship in 2027, saying his differences with Arati were political rather than personal.

“Those who are in broad-based should tell Simba Arati that I have nothing against him; we only disagree on matters of principle, and I want to run against him in 2027,” Onyonka said during a meeting with Kisii leaders.

The senator has also suggested that opposition aspirants could negotiate to field a single candidate against the incumbent, raising the possibility of a united challenge to Arati’s re-election bid.

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara are among the politicians mentioned in discussions surrounding a possible opposition alliance.

Machogu, whom Arati defeated in the 2022 gubernatorial election, is also positioning himself for a possible return to the contest.

The former Cabinet secretary brings experience in national government and an established political network in Kisii, potentially making him a significant contender if he formally declares his candidacy.

Machogu was later appointed Education Cabinet Secretary but was dropped from President Ruto’s Cabinet during the 2024 reshuffle that followed the Gen Z-led protests.

Development Record Under Scrutiny

The political differences between Arati and Onyonka have become increasingly public since the 2022 elections, with disagreements over county leadership and political cooperation contributing to their fallout.

Arati has repeatedly criticised elected leaders whom he accuses of prioritising political confrontations over development, maintaining that residents need representatives who can work together to deliver services.

His critics, however, have questioned his own leadership approach and the management of county affairs, arguing that the governor should also be held accountable for his record in office.

The latest demand for voters to replace the senator, woman representative and MCAs signals that the emerging political contest is likely to extend beyond the governor’s office to other elective positions.

Onyonka’s proposal for rival aspirants to consider a common candidate could further reshape the race, although it remains uncertain whether the politicians will agree to set aside their individual ambitions.

For Mairura and the MCAs opposing Arati’s administration, the central question is whether the governor should be exempt from the leadership changes he is urging voters to embrace.

With the August 2027 General Election approaching, the contest is expected to place incumbent leaders’ development records, political alliances and accountability under increasing scrutiny.

The latest confrontation adds another dimension to Kisii’s unfolding political battle, with Arati demanding change in other elective offices while his critics insist that the governorship must also be part of the conversation.