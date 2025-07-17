Drama as Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara is arrested from her house

Naivasha Member of Parliament Jayne Kihara was on Thursday afternoon arrested from her home in the town.

She was expected to spend her night in custody after the arrest.

In the dramatic event livestreamed on her Facebook account, dozens of officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and backed by local ones raided her Maraigushu home in Naivasha.

She was later driven to the Naivasha Police Station, where she was booked briefly.

The MP was later on expected to be transported to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road, Nairobi for further grilling, police said.

She protested her arrest saying she can not help police investigate an issue she doesn’t know.

“Dozens of police officers are currently at my Maraigushu home to arrest me,” she wrote on Facebook.

The arrest comes days after the MP failed to honour DCI summons over her alleged earlier remarks deemed to undermine the authority of an unnamed public officer.

In a notice signed by a senior DCI officer George Lenny Kisaka, DCI had directed Kihara to appear at its headquarters on Monday, July 14, at 10.30am.

“I hereby compel you, Hon. Jayne Njeri Wanjiku Kihara, MP for Naivasha Constituency… to appear before me… without fail,” the notice shared by the MP on Sunday read in part.

“Failure to comply with the requisition constitutes an offence liable to prosecution.”

The summons were served on Friday, after a probe into an alleged dissemination of “inciteful or disruptive content” on her social media.

She later took to her Facebook account and wrote: “The days of intimidating leaders using the criminal justice system are long gone. Summoning me to DCI headquarters tomorrow will not change Kenyans’ resolve, because this is not about Jayne Kihara but about our country, Kenya.”

Former Vice President and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka protested the arrest of the MP.

“This is clear political persecution.

We will get Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara out!”

Kihara has previously accused President William Ruto of using security forces to frustrate Gachagua’s political allies after her security detail was allegedly withdrawn in May this year.

Following the incident, she lamented that she felt “vulnerable and naked” and warned that any harm that may befall her should be blamed on the Head of State.