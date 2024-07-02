Duane Martin Net Worth

Duane Martin is an American film and television actor and real estate agent with a net worth of $500,000. He is best known for his role in the CW/UPN series “All of Us,” which aired 88 episodes over four seasons from 2003 to 2007. Martin has also appeared in films such as “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Above the Rim,” “The Faculty,” “Deliver Us From Eva,” and “Ride or Die.” Throughout his career, he has received nominations for a Daytime Emmy Award, an NAACP Image Award, and two BET Comedy Awards.

Early Life

Duane Martin was born in Brooklyn, New York, in August 1965. He played college basketball at New York University and was signed to the National Basketball Association’s New York Knicks as an undrafted free agent in 1989. Although he was cut before playing in the NBA, Martin transitioned to acting, making his TV debut in 1990 in “Moe’s World” and his film debut in the 1992 basketball movie “White Men Can’t Jump.”

Martin has had a successful acting career with roles in various films and TV shows. His notable film credits include “Down Periscope,” “Scream 2,” “Any Given Sunday,” and “Ride or Die.” On television, he has had recurring roles in series such as “Out All Night,” “Getting Personal,” “Rita Rocks,” and “The Paul Reiser Show.” In 1994, Martin appeared in the Boyz II Men music video “I’ll Make Love to You,” and in 2013, he starred in the reality show “Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

Personal Life

Duane Martin married actress Tisha Campbell in 1996, and they have two sons together. The couple separated in 2018 and finalized their divorce in 2020. Their personal and financial struggles became public during their separation.

Bankruptcy

In April 2016, Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The couple reported $15 million in debt and only $313,000 in assets. Their assets included $65,000 in real estate and $248,000 in personal property. They had a combined monthly income of $7,655 but faced monthly expenses totaling $16,953.

Their debts included $3 million owed to Broadway Federal Bank for a real estate loan, $1.5 million owed to Will Smith as a personal loan, and $9.5 million owed to the City of Los Angeles for a personal guaranty. They also owed tens of thousands of dollars in back taxes.

In February 2018, Tisha Campbell filed for divorce, and by September 2018, court filings revealed more financial details. Tisha claimed $1.5 million in assets but no steady source of income, with monthly expenses totaling $33,000. She alleged that Duane’s monthly income exceeded $62,000 and that he had hidden money during their marriage.

Real Estate Ventures

In 2004, Tisha and Duane Martin purchased a vacation home in Lake Arrowhead, California, for $880,000, which they sold in 2009 for $1.597 million. In 2005, they bought a 9,000-square-foot home in Chatsworth, California, for $900,000, which became their primary residence. In 2018, amid their divorce, they listed the property for $2.695 million.

A legal filing revealed that Duane owed Will Smith $1.5 million from a personal loan related to the Chatsworth property. After defaulting on a $1.9 million bank loan for renovations, Duane borrowed $1.4 million from Smith to buy out the debt. The home was later sold in October 2019 for $2.45 million, with $1.5 million going to Smith, $122,000 to home-related debts, and $485,000 to the bankruptcy estate to pay creditors.

Controversies

In November 2023, Brother Bilaal, a man claiming to be a former assistant and close friend of Will Smith, alleged in a YouTube interview with Tasha K that he once walked in on Duane Martin having sex with Will Smith. Smith denied the allegations, and Jada Pinkett Smith indicated plans to sue Bilaal. Notably, when Martin filed for bankruptcy in 2016, one of his significant debts was a $1.5 million loan from Will Smith.

