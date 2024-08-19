Matthew Gray Gubler’s Net Worth

Matthew Gray Gubler, an American actor, director, producer, writer, editor, visual artist, and former fashion model, has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Gubler is widely recognized for his role as Dr. Spencer Reid on the CBS crime drama “Criminal Minds,” where he also directed 12 episodes. His versatility extends beyond acting, with credits in various films and television series, voice acting, and even children’s literature.

Matthew Gray Gubler Criminal Minds Salary

During his tenure on “Criminal Minds,” Gubler earned $100,000 per episode from 2012 to 2016. This amount increased to $150,000 per episode in subsequent seasons, leading to annual earnings of approximately $3.5–4 million, including syndication income.

Early Life

Born on March 9, 1980, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Matthew Gray Gubler is the son of attorney John Gubler and rancher/political consultant Marilyn Kelch. He has two siblings, Laura, a fashion designer, and Gray, who appeared in a music video directed by Matthew. Gubler attended the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, focusing on acting due to the school’s lack of a filmmaking program. After high school, he majored in film directing at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. During his time at NYU, he signed with DNA Model Management, modeling for brands like Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, and American Eagle. At one point, he was ranked #46 on models.com’s list of the top 50 male models.

Matthew Gray Gubler Career

Gubler’s career took off after he landed an internship with filmmaker Wes Anderson, who encouraged him to audition for a role in the 2004 film The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. This opportunity led to his casting as Dr. Spencer Reid on “Criminal Minds,” a role he held for over 300 episodes until the show ended in 2020. Gubler chose not to return for the 2022 revival, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”

Throughout his career, Gubler has appeared in several notable films, including The Great Buck Howard (2008), How to Be a Serial Killer (2008), and 500 Days of Summer (2009). He also voiced Simon Seville in the “Alvin and the Chipmunks” franchise, with the films collectively grossing over $1.38 billion at the box office.

In addition to his work on “Criminal Minds,” Gubler has starred in a variety of films, such as Magic Valley (2011), Excision (2012), Life After Beth (2014), and 68 Kill (2017). He earned a Screamfest Award for Best Actor for his role in the 2014 comedy-horror film Suburban Gothic. Gubler also had a recurring role on the Hulu series Dollface from 2019 to 2022.

Personal Life

In 2009, Gubler suffered a severe knee injury while dancing, leading to three surgeries and a lengthy recovery. Despite the initial prognosis, his knee healed completely, allowing him to return to normal activities. Gubler became a certified minister in October 2014 and officiated the wedding of his “Criminal Minds” co-star Paget Brewster to Steve Damstra. Additionally, one of his paintings sold for $10,100 on eBay, with the proceeds benefiting the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

Matthew Gray Gubler Awards

Gubler has received several accolades throughout his career. In 2013, The Beauty Inside won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding New Approaches – Original Daytime Program or Series. He was named Best Actor for Suburban Gothic at Screamfest in 2014. Gubler has also earned multiple Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations, winning for his work on All-Star Superman (2012) and Batman: Assault on Arkham (2015).

