Dustin Johnson has built one of the most lucrative careers in modern golf, combining elite on-course success with blockbuster off-course deals. As of 2026, the former world No. 1 boasts an estimated net worth of $100 million, placing him among the wealthiest golfers globally.

Dustin Johnson Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth June 22, 1984 Place of Birth Columbia, South Carolina

A Career Built on Big Wins

Johnson’s rise to financial success is rooted in consistent dominance on the course. Since turning professional in 2007, he has accumulated more than $75 million in official tournament prize money, making him one of the top earners in PGA Tour history.

His crowning financial achievement came at the FedEx Cup in 2020, where he pocketed a staggering $15 million bonus. While this bonus is not officially counted toward PGA Tour earnings, it significantly boosted his overall income.

At his peak, Johnson also held the world No. 1 ranking for 64 weeks, one of the longest runs in golf history—further cementing his status as one of the sport’s elite performers.

The LIV Golf Payday Boost

A major turning point in Johnson’s financial journey came in 2022 when he joined the controversial LIV Golf circuit.

Reports indicate he received a massive $125 million signing bonus, instantly elevating his career earnings. When combined with his PGA winnings and endorsements, Johnson’s total career income is widely believed to have surpassed $200 million.

Endorsements

Like many top golfers, Johnson has earned millions through endorsements, although some partnerships shifted following his move to LIV Golf. Despite losing certain sponsors, his global profile and past dominance ensured continued commercial appeal.

Endorsements, appearance fees, and business ventures have all contributed to his long-term financial stability, helping maintain his nine-figure net worth.

Early Life

Born on June 22, 1984, in Columbia, South Carolina, Johnson showed early promise in golf while attending Coastal Carolina University, where he studied sports management.

He turned professional in 2007 and quickly made an impact, earning his PGA Tour card by 2008. Early victories at events like the Turning Stone Resort Championship and the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am set the tone for a highly successful career.

Career

Throughout his career, Johnson has remained one of golf’s most consistent winners, particularly excelling in World Golf Championships—second only to Tiger Woods in total wins.

His powerful driving ability has also made him one of the longest hitters on tour, a key factor behind his sustained success.

Personal Life

Off the course, Johnson’s relationship with Paulina Gretzky has attracted significant public attention. The couple, who share two children, married in 2022.

Real Estate

Johnson has invested heavily in luxury real estate, including multiple properties in Florida. His portfolio reportedly includes waterfront mansions in Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter, reflecting his high-end lifestyle.

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