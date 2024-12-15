Education CS Revokes UoN Council Member Appointment

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has revoked the appointment of Joel Kibe as a member of the University of Nairobi (UoN) Council.

The decision announced through a gazette notice dated December 13, 2024, takes immediate effect.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 36 (1)(d) of the Universities Act, 2012, as read together with Section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Education revokes the appointment of Joel Kibe as a member of the Council of the University of Nairobi, with effect from December 13, 2024,” the notice informed.

The revocation coincides with UoN’s 72nd graduation ceremony, which was overshadowed by controversy.

A section of students stormed the Dean’s office after discovering they were missing from the final graduation list.

In response to the uproar, UoN released a statement dismissing claims that eligible students had been unfairly excluded. The university clarified that only students who successfully fulfilled all program requirements and received Senate approval were included in the graduation list.

“The University categorically affirms that no student who has qualified, been cleared, and subsequently approved by the Senate has been denied the opportunity to graduate,” read the statement.

The institution further explained that graduation eligibility required students to clear all outstanding balances and pay graduation fees as outlined in notifications issued as early as October 2024.

Despite these assurances, some students alleged poor communication and unjust exclusions. They pointed to issues such as discrepancies in course credits, missing marks, and unresolved administrative matters as possible reasons for the exclusion of over 200 students.

The university maintained that it was unaware of any cases where qualified students were unfairly excluded, emphasizing that degrees are only conferred after meeting all academic and administrative requirements.