Eoin Macken Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Actor

Eoin Christopher Macken, born on February 21, 1983, in Dublin, Ireland, is a multifaceted talent known for his work as an actor, director, model, and writer.

Raised in a middle-class family, Macken’s early life was shaped by his parents—his father, James Macken, a respected barrister who passed away in 2007, and his mother, whose name remains private but is noted to have been a nurse.

Macken’s journey into the entertainment industry began during his time at University College Dublin, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

His initial foray into modeling, sparked by participation in university fashion shows in 2002 and 2003, led to high-profile campaigns for brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Ralph Lauren, and GQ.

Career

Siblings

Eoin has two younger sisters, Freya Macken and Niamh Macken, with whom he shared his childhood in Dublin.

In addition to his full siblings, Eoin has three half-siblings: two half-brothers, Joshua Macken (born 1996) and Rhys Macken (born 1999), and a half-sister, Jane Macken (born 2002).

Career

Macken’s acting debut came in 2005 with the film Studs, alongside Brendan Gleeson, marking the start of a prolific journey in film and television.

He gained early recognition for his role as Gavin Cluxton in the Irish soap opera Fair City (2008) and later achieved international fame as Sir Gwaine in the BBC’s Merlin (2010–2012), appearing in 30 episodes.

His television portfolio expanded with leading roles such as Dr. T.C. Callahan in NBC’s The Night Shift (2014–2017), Karl D’Branin in Netflix’s Nightflyers (2018), and Gavin Harris in NBC’s La Brea (2021–2024).

On the big screen, Macken has starred in films like Centurion (2010), Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016), and Till Death (2021), showcasing his ability to tackle diverse genres from historical drama to sci-fi and horror.

As a director, Macken has helmed projects like Christian Blake (2008), Dreaming for You (2008), and Here Are the Young Men (2020), the latter adapted from Rob Doyle’s novel.

His modeling career, which includes campaigns for Braun and Ralph Lauren, complements his on-screen presence, while his work as a writer and director, including the documentary The Fashion of Modelling (2009), highlights his creative range.