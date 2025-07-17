Eric Bana Siblings: Getting to Know Anthony Banadinović

Eric Bana, born Eric Martin Andrew Banadinović on August 9, 1968, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, is a renowned Australian actor, comedian, producer, and director.

Of Croatian and German descent, Bana grew up in Melbourne’s Tullamarine suburb, where he developed an early passion for performing, inspired by watching Mel Gibson in Mad Max (1979) and the comedic stylings of Richard Pryor.

Initially working as a barman and trying his hand at stand-up comedy in the early 1990s, Bana’s career trajectory took him from Australian television to international stardom.

Beyond acting, Bana is a motor-racing enthusiast, having competed in events like the Targa Tasmania, and is known for his private family life and commitment to philanthropy.

Siblings

Eric has one older brother, Anthony Banadinović.

Born to their Croatian father, Ivan, a logistics manager for Caterpillar Inc., and German mother, Eleanor, a hairdresser, the brothers grew up in a close-knit family in Melbourne.

Anthony, standing at an impressive 6’8”, towers over Eric, who is 6’3” and has humorously noted feeling “short” compared to his brother.

The brothers experienced racist taunts during their childhood due to their Croatian heritage, an experience Eric has discussed as shaping his pride in his cultural background.

Career

Bana’s career began in comedy, with his debut in 1991 as a stand-up comedian while working as a barman at Melbourne’s Castle Hotel.

His talent for impressions, including those of Columbo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Sylvester Stallone, led to his television debut on Tonight Live with Steve Vizard in 1993, followed by a four-year stint on the sketch-comedy series Full Frontal.

During this time, he wrote much of his own material, often basing characters on his family, which earned him a dedicated following.

In 1996, he hosted a television special titled Eric, which led to his own sketch-comedy series, The Eric Bana Show Live, though it was canceled after eight episodes due to low ratings.

Despite this, Bana won a Logie Award for Most Popular Comedy Personality in 1997.

His film breakthrough came with a supporting role in the Australian comedy The Castle (1997), followed by his transformative portrayal of notorious criminal Mark “Chopper” Read in Chopper (2000), for which he gained 30 pounds and spent time with Read to perfect the role.

This performance catapulted him into Hollywood, where he starred as Sergeant Norm “Hoot” Gibson in Black Hawk Down (2001), recommended by Russell Crowe, and as Bruce Banner in Ang Lee’s Hulk (2003).

Bana continued to take on diverse roles, including Prince Hector in Troy (2004), recommended by Brad Pitt, a Mossad agent in Steven Spielberg’s Munich (2005), and the villain Nero in Star Trek (2009).

His later work includes the action thriller Hanna (2011), the crime drama Deadfall (2012), Lone Survivor (2013), and the horror film Deliver Us from Evil (2014).

In 2018, he starred in the true-crime miniseries Dirty John, and in 2020, he returned to Australia for the critically acclaimed outback thriller The Dry.

Bana’s recent projects include the Netflix series Untamed (2025), where he plays a National Parks Service agent.

Accolades

Bana’s performances have earned him significant recognition, particularly in Australia, where he has received multiple prestigious awards.

For his role in Chopper (2000), he won the Australian Film Institute (AFI) Award for Best Actor and the Best Actor award at the 2000 Stockholm Film Festival, with critics like Roger Ebert praising his magnetic screen presence.

His work in Full Frontal and The Eric Bana Show Live earned him the 1997 Logie Award for Most Popular Comedy Personality.

In 2007, Bana won another AFI Award for Best Actor for his role as Romulus Gaita in Romulus, My Father.

His contributions to drama and charitable causes, including advocacy for the Australian Childhood Foundation and Youth Off The Streets, led to his appointment as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the 2019 Birthday Honours.