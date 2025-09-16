Eugenio Derbez Siblings: All About Silvia Eugenia Derbez

Eugenio González Derbez, born on September 2, 1961, in Mexico City, Mexico, stands as one of the most versatile and influential figures in Latin American entertainment.

The son of renowned actress Silvia Derbez and publicist Eugenio González Salas, he was immersed in the world of performance from a young age, often spending time on his mother’s television sets.

This early exposure ignited his passion for acting, leading him to pursue formal training in film directing at the Mexican Institute of Cinematography and Theater, as well as acting at Televisa’s Acting School.

Derbez’s multifaceted talents extend beyond performance to include writing, directing, producing, and even philanthropy, making him a powerhouse in both Mexican and international media landscapes.

Eugenio has one sibling, a sister named Silvia Eugenia Derbez.

Silvia was born in 1970 in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, and is known for Lazos de amor, La familia P. Luche and Perros de presa.

Career

Derbez’s career trajectory is a testament to his relentless drive and comedic genius, spanning over four decades across television, film, and production.

He began as a child extra in Mexican soap operas at age 12, honing his skills through school plays and formal education.

By his early twenties, Derbez broke into television with roles in programs like En Familia con Chabelo and the sketch comedy series Anabel from 1988 to 1993.

His breakthrough came with the variety show Al Derecho y al Derbez in 1993, where he showcased enduring characters like the pedantic Armando Hoyos, catapulting him to national fame in Mexico.

Transitioning into directing with the 1997 telenovela No Tengo Madre, Derbez soon launched his own hit sketch show Derbez en Cuando in 1999, followed by the satirical XHDRbZ from 2002 to 2006, which parodied Mexican media.

The pinnacle of his television success arrived with La Familia P. Luche, a surreal family sitcom he co-created and starred in from 2002 to 2012, featuring absurd scenarios in a world of plush furnishings; it remains one of Univision’s longest-running and most beloved series in Latin America.

Derbez’s foray into film started with voice work, dubbing characters like Donkey in the Latin American versions of Shrek (2001) and Shrek 2 (2004).

His English-language Hollywood debut came in 2011 with Adam Sandler’s Jack and Jill and the CBS sitcom ¡Rob!, though it was his dramatic turn in 2008’s Under the Same Moon that garnered critical acclaim.

Producing his directorial debut Instructions Not Included in 2013, Derbez not only starred but also helmed the highest-grossing Spanish-language film in North America at the time.

Subsequent hits include How to Be a Latin Lover (2017), which he produced and starred in alongside Salma Hayek, and the gender-swapped remake Overboard (2018) with Anna Faris.

In recent years, he executive produced the Apple TV+ series Acapulco (2021–present) and founded 3Pas Studios, securing deals with Lionsgate, Pantelion, and NBCUniversal.

Derbez’s voice work extends to animated features like The Book of Life (2014) and The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019), solidifying his status as a cultural ambassador between Latin and American audiences.

Accolades

Derbez has amassed a collection of prestigious accolades that highlight his comedic prowess, directorial vision, and cross-cultural impact.

In 2013, Instructions Not Included earned him the Ariel Award for Best Original Screenplay from the Mexican Academy of Film, along with a Producers Guild of America nomination for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

His role in the 2021 film CODA marked a career milestone, contributing to the movie’s win for Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards and securing the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for the ensemble, including Derbez.

Variety’s 2018 recognition as the “most influential Hispanic male in the entertainment industry” underscores his broader influence.

Earlier, in 2012, he received an Imagen Award nomination for his performance in Girl in Progress.

Derbez’s television legacy is honored through the enduring syndication of La Familia P. Luche, which has won multiple TVyNovelas Awards in Mexico for Best Comedy Program.

Additionally, his philanthropic efforts, including support for Latino empowerment via the National Hispanic Cultural Opportunities Association, have further cemented his legacy as a trailblazer in Spanish-speaking media.