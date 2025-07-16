Eugenio Derbez Siblings: Getting to Know Silvia Eugenia Derbez

Eugenio González Derbez, born on September 2, 1961, in Mexico City, Mexico, is a multifaceted Mexican actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer.

The son of renowned actress Silvia Derbez and publicist Eugenio González Salas, he was immersed in the world of show business from a young age.

His passion for performing arts was evident early on, as he began acting as an extra in telenovelas at the age of 12.

Derbez pursued formal training in acting at Televisa’s Acting School and earned a degree in Film Directing from the Mexican Institute of Cinematography and Theater.

His career spans over four decades, during which he has transitioned from a beloved comedic star in Mexico to a globally recognized figure in Hollywood, known for his unique humor, versatility, and ability to bridge cultural gaps through entertainment.

Derbez’s contributions extend beyond acting, as he has also made significant impacts as a director, producer, and philanthropist.

Eugenio has one sibling, a sister named Silvia Eugenia Derbez.

Unlike her brother, who has built a high-profile career in the entertainment industry, Silvia Eugenia has maintained a lower public profile, and little detailed information is available about her personal or professional life.

Born to the same parents, Silvia Derbez and Eugenio González Salas, she shares the same artistic lineage but has not pursued a career in the public eye to the same extent as Eugenio.

Career

Derbez’s career began in the 1980s with roles in Mexican television, where he quickly rose to prominence through his work in comedy.

He became a household name in Mexico with shows like Cachún Cachún Ra Ra!, a high school comedy series, and Anabel, where he showcased his comedic versatility through various roles.

In the 1990s, Derbez solidified his status as a comedic powerhouse by creating, producing, and starring in his own shows, including Al Derecho y al Derbez and Derbez en Cuando.

His creation of iconic characters, such as the eccentric Armando Hoyos, endeared him to audiences across Latin America.

The surreal sitcom La Familia P. Luche, which he wrote, directed, and starred in, became one of the longest-running and most successful Spanish-language sitcoms in the United States, airing on Univision.

Derbez’s transition to film included notable roles in Mexican productions like La Misma Luna and Sangre de mi Sangre, the latter earning the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in 2007.

His Hollywood breakthrough came in 2011 with a role in Adam Sandler’s Jack and Jill, followed by appearances in films like Girl in Progress and Miracles from Heaven.

In 2013, Derbez achieved global success with Instructions Not Included, a Spanish-language comedy-drama he co-wrote, directed, and starred in, which became the highest-grossing Spanish-language film in the U.S. and worldwide, earning over \$100 million.

He continued to expand his Hollywood presence with roles in How to Be a Latin Lover, Overboard, and the Oscar-winning CODA (2021), where he played a music teacher.

Derbez also lent his voice to animated films, providing the Spanish dubs for characters like Donkey in Shrek and Mushu in Mulan.

Through his production company, 3Pas Studios, co-founded with Ben Odell, Derbez has produced projects like the television series Acapulco and continues to advocate for diverse Latino narratives in Hollywood.

Accolades

In 2013, Derbez received the TVyNovelas Award for Person of the Year, acknowledging his influence in Mexican television.

The following year, he won the Premio Juventud for Best Actor in Movies, reflecting his growing impact in film.

In 2016, Derbez was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the 88th Latino to receive this prestigious recognition, a testament to his crossover success in the American entertainment industry.

His role in CODA earned him and the cast a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in 2022.

Additionally, Derbez won the 2022 Imagen Award for Best Actor in a Feature Film (Comedy).

He has also been nominated for awards such as the 2019 EDA Special Mention Award for Most Egregious Age Difference Between the Leading Man and the Love Interest, and multiple Imagen Awards for his work in television and film.

Variety magazine named him the number one most influential Hispanic male in the world in 2014.

Expansión recognized him as Mexico’s top social media influencer due to his massive following of over 28 million across platforms.