Evangelina Sosa Siblings: All About Roberto and Mario Iván Martínez

Evangelina Sosa Martínez, born on February 18, 1969, in Mexico City, Mexico, is a Mexican actress known for her performances across television, film, and theater.

With a career spanning over four decades, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the Mexican entertainment industry.

Trained at the Núcleo de Estudios Teatrales (NET), Sosa has honed her craft through additional courses in improvisation, dance, vocalization, and languages, contributing to her dynamic presence on screen and stage.

Her work is characterized by a deep commitment to her roles, often portraying complex characters with emotional depth.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Siblings

Evangelina comes from a family with strong ties to the performing arts.

Her brother, Roberto Sosa, is a well-known Mexican actor who has collaborated with her in significant projects, most notably the 1992 film Ángel de fuego, a critically acclaimed masterpiece directed by Dana Rotberg.

Additionally, Evangelina has a half-brother, Mario Iván Martínez, who is also involved in the arts, further emphasizing the family’s deep-rooted connection to the entertainment world.

Her mother, Evangelina Martínez, and aunts, Alma Delfina and Socorro Bonilla, are also notable figures in Mexican theater and film, creating a rich legacy of artistic talent within the family.

Also Read: Wille Crafoord Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Swedish Actor

Career

Sosa’s career began in 1982 and has since encompassed a wide array of roles across multiple mediums.

She gained early recognition for her role as Alma in Ángel de fuego (1992), a film that showcased her ability to portray emotionally intense characters.

Her filmography includes other notable works such as La culpa (1996), Deadly Swarm (2003), Herod’s Law (1999), where she played Perla ‘Perlita’ Carreño, and The Book of Stone (2009), where she portrayed Julia.

Sosa has also made significant contributions to television, appearing in series like Un día para vivir (2023) as Silvana and in educational series such as Paso a Paso, where she played Jamie González in episodes titled La Catrina and El Último Secreto.

Her theater work is equally impressive, with performances in productions like Siete and appearances at prestigious events such as the Q Awards in 2020.

Sosa’s versatility extends to her role in Memoria de mis putas tristes (2011) as Damiana and 7 Suns (2008) as Ramona, demonstrating her ability to navigate diverse genres from drama to historical narratives.