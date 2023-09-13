Everything You Need To Know About New iPhone 15

Apple has unveiled its latest lineup of devices, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15, at a presentation held at its Cupertino headquarters.

These new products are scheduled for release on September 22, just in time for the crucial holiday shopping season.

As the world’s most valuable company, Apple is aiming to capture the top spot on customers’ wish lists with its latest offerings. Let’s delve into the key details of these product announcements:

iPhone 15

Apple’s latest iPhone series introduces the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, both featuring 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, maintaining the screen sizes of their predecessors.

For the higher-end models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, priced at $999 and $1,199, respectively, Apple introduces an “action button” that replaces the traditional mute switch.

This button can be customized for various functions, enhancing user convenience. Additionally, these models utilize titanium instead of stainless steel for the sidebars, contributing to a premium look and feel.

One notable change across all the new iPhone models is the transition from the Lightning port to the USB-C charging standard.

This shift aligns with European regulations and will make it easier for professionals to transfer high-quality video directly from their iPhones to their external hard drives.

In terms of photography, all the new iPhone models feature a 48-megapixel main camera. However, the flagship Pro Max distinguishes itself with 5X optical zoom and 3X telephoto capabilities.

The Pro line allows users to record “spatial” or three-dimensional videos, which can be experienced with Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset.

The new iPhone models also feature satellite connectivity, enabling users to summon roadside assistance—a feature launched in the United States in collaboration with the American Automobile Association.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are equipped with the A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models boast the A17 Pro Chip. This hardware upgrade makes the Pro devices especially suitable for high-end mobile gaming, according to Apple.

Another noteworthy feature is that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with batteries made of 100 percent recycled cobalt, reflecting Apple’s commitment to sustainability.

AirPods

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro, priced at $249, come with improved sound quality and double the active noise cancellation compared to their predecessor.

Moreover, these new AirPods Pro will offer more ear-tip size options, enhancing comfort and fit for users.

Apple Watches

Apple has also introduced the Watch Series 9 and the second generation of the Watch Ultra, both maintaining the dimensions of their predecessors.

The latest watches are powered by the next-generation S9 chip, enhancing animations and effects. This marks the first processor upgrade since the release of the Series 6 line in 2020.

Among the new features is “double tap,” a gesture feature that allows users to control the watch without physically touching its face. Additionally, improvements have been made to dictation and brightness.

The Ultra 2 presents a customized watch face with enhanced workout information and an improved battery life of up to 36 hours under normal use, extending to 72 hours in low-power mode.

Pricing for the Series 9 starts at $399, while the Ultra 2 is priced at $799, maintaining the same pricing level as the earlier base model.

The Series 9 represents Apple’s first carbon-neutral product, and beginning this year, all watch manufacturing processes will be powered by 100 percent clean energy.

Apple is also taking a sustainable approach by eliminating leather from all its products, including watch bands.

