Ex-Migori County Deputy Governor Nelson Mahanga Dies in Hospital After Illness

Former Migori county Deputy Governor Nelson Mahanga Mwita is dead.

Mahanga died at the MP Shah Hospital, Nairobi Saturday September 9 where he had been admitted after an illness, his family said.

Mahanga served as deputy governor for Migori County for two terms between 2013 and 2022 under ex-governor Okoth Obado.

Governor Ochillo Ayako mourned Mahanga in a statement.

Ayako said Mahanga was a devoted leader in public service who gave his best for the betterment of the society.

“With great commiseration, we register our sincere condolences to the family, friends and the people of Migori for having lost such a useful leader,” he said.

Mahanga was picked to be Obado’s deputy in 2013 by elders of his minority Kuria community under the little known People Democratic Party ticket.

He stuck with his boss for two terms by keeping a low profile.

Mahanga went to Friends School Kamusinga and later graduated with a degree in Lands Economics from University of Nairobi in 1977.

He worked as an estates officer in Ministry of Housing.

In 1990, Mahanga obtained a masters degree in business administration from USIU with a bias in marketing and management.

He has another degree on banking from the London Chartered Institute of Bankers.

He worked with the Agricultural Finance Corporation, Cooperative Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank. He was a senior lecturer in banking before joining politics.

The family and friends who are meeting at his Riruta Satellite home in Nairobi said his body was moved to the Lee Funeral Home.

