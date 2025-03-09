Expect heavy rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday, Met Department says

The Kenya Meteorological Department announced that heavy rains will be experienced across the country in the next three days starting today, Sunday, March 9 from 3pm Sunday to Tuesday 9pm.

The department wants individuals and government agencies to take measures to address effects of the expected rains.

The weatherman noted that on Sunday heavy rains are expected to hit parts of Nairobi, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, Highlands (East & West) and South Eastern Lowlands.

Rainfall will intensify to more than 30mm on Monday as it spreads to Northwestern Kenya and a gradual reduction in intensity will be experienced on Tuesday.

Other counties affected include Kericho, Bomet, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet and West Pokot.

Others include Turkana, Marsabit, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos and Kajiado.

Kenyans and motorists have been urged to remain alert, warning of possible floods, flash floods & poor visibility.

“Avoid sheltering under trees or near grilled windows (lightning risk),” added the weatherman.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods, flash floods and poor visibility. Updates will be provided promptly if there are any changes.”

Those targeted include the Presidency, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Principal Secretary, State Department for Environment and Climate Change, National Intelligence Service, Kenya Red Cross Society, Kenya Maritime Authority, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Airports Authority, National Disaster Operations Centre, National Disaster Management Unit, Media, Government Ministries, Council of Governors, County Directors of Meteorological Services.